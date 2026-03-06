8 IKEA Food Court Entrées, Ranked Worst To Best

Everyone who shops at IKEA knows it can be an all-day outing, since you can't help looking at everything from furniture to sleek and affordable cookware sets. IKEA knows you'll get hungry and need to refuel while shopping, so it incorporated a food court in its stores early on. In fact, IKEA's food court dates back to the 1950s.

Just as the Swedish brand is known for affordable furniture and home goods, IKEA's food court is also known for its budget-friendly food. Its most famous dish is the Swedish meatballs, but it's not all about meatballs here. IKEA's food court actually has a pretty extensive menu, from salads to sweet treats, and multiple entrée options to choose from. The menu now caters to different dietary restrictions with pescatarian and plant-based options. To help you decide what to order the next time you visit IKEA, I ranked eight of its popular entrées from worst to best.