Meatloaf's Origins May Go All The Way Back To Ancient Rome

Meatloaf may be a simple dish, but it's a staple for a reason. Whether you're making a classic beef meatloaf or something a little more out of your comfort zone like a turkey quinoa meatloaf, it's the sort of recipe capable of tremendous customization while also still being surprisingly easy to prepare. As such, few dishes feel more American than a meatloaf. Only ...

Meatloaf's origins aren't American at all. Though American meatloaf descends from German settlers making scrapple — a pork loaf with an intense savory taste made of leftover pig scraps — meatloaf goes back much further. By that, we mean Ancient Rome further. The first reference to something that looks a lot like meatloaf comes from "De Re Coquinaria," or "The Art of Cooking," one of the oldest known cookbooks in the world, sometimes known as "Apicius." This meatloaf, however, wasn't made with the type of ground meat we use today. Instead, it appears under the translated moniker "brain sausage" because ... well, it was made with brains. It does what it says on the tin.