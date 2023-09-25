The Mysterious History Of Sloppy Joes

Sloppy joes are way more than just a sandwich. They are a school cafeteria legend, an after-work indulgence, and an overall homemade classic. You can easily buy the ground beef and tomato filling in a can at the grocery store and add it to some bread for a 5-minute dinner, or you can whip up a quick and easy sloppy joe right on your own burners. Just throw a pound or so of meat into a pan along with peppers, onions, tomato sauce, and the one ingredient that real sloppy joe purists will never exclude: Ketchup. Slide the mixture into a soft hamburger bun and take a huge bite. The flavor of tomato-infused beef is truly timeless.

However, as classic as the taste of a sloppy joe truly is, nobody seems to agree on where the sandwich comes from. Some sources allege that the original "Joe" was a master cook from Iowa, who guarded the recipe of his best dish until he was on his deathbed. Others yet claim that "Joe" wasn't a cook but rather the name of a restaurant — and that the first "Sloppy Joe" was really a casual eatery in Florida's Key West. Yet more people believe that the sloppy joe is not even from the United States at all. While it's hard to pinpoint who exactly made the first sloppy joe, the sandwich's contradictory origin stories tell us that its invention is something of a modern mystery.