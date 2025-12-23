The American Fast Food Chain That's Nothing Like It Used To Be, According To Reddit

The Atlanta-based Church's Texas Chicken, after adding Texas to its name in 2019 as a reminder to customers that it started in San Antonio, announced in October 2024 that it was returning to its original chicken recipe. In a press release, head chef Kevin Houston said at the time, "The deep marination and crispy, flaky breading — it's all about flavor!" Accompanying photos of beautifully fried chicken promised a culinary delight. This should have been good news for the restaurant, which we said had the second-worst chain restaurant fried chicken. Soon after, however, folks on Reddit noticed the changes, and they appeared to be smaller portions and worse quality.

In February 2025, a Reddit user asked, "Is it just me or has the quality of church's chicken gone down drastically?" The vast majority of comments agreed that the quality had recently dropped. This wasn't a one-off complaint, either. In a separate Reddit post, someone asked why the chain's crinkle-cut french fries were suddenly straight, "like KFC fries," and said they "weren't good at all." One commenter responded from the front lines, writing, "Sitting here with my large box of fries and so disappointed. They just don't hit the same." And it's not just the quality — according to some customers, you also get less food for your money. As noted in another Reddit thread, the chain's fried chicken is apparently so small that it looks "sad."