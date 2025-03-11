This Fried Chicken Chain Is Releasing Its Sauces In Stores For The Very First Time
Popeyes has never been shy about bringing the heat. Whether it's the crispy, spice-packed fried chicken or its fan-favorite dipping sauces, the Louisiana-born chain knows how to keep customers coming back. Now, it's taking that spice outside the restaurant for the first time.
In an email to Daily Meal, a restaurant representative shared that starting March 15, Popeyes will launch two of its most popular dipping sauces — Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat — in grocery stores nationwide, with Mardi Gras Mustard rolling out later this spring. That means no more hoarding sauce packets or making desperate drive-thru runs just to get your fix. Bottles will be hitting the shelves at major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and even Amazon, so getting your hands on them will be easier than ever.
The timing makes sense — after all, Popeyes is going through a major brand overhaul. And while a fresh look is one thing, bringing its signature sauces into kitchens everywhere is a move that could keep it ahead of the game. This is the kind of expansion fans can get behind.
These Popeyes sauces are ready for home kitchens
Popeyes isn't just throwing any sauces into the grocery aisle — these are some of its biggest fan favorites. Blackened Ranch takes classic buttermilk ranch and dials it up with a smoky, savory blend of blackened seasoning. Sweet Heat balances sticky honey sweetness with a slow-building Aleppo pepper kick. And then there's Mardi Gras Mustard, a creamy Creole mustard with enough horseradish to make your sinuses take notice.
Popeyes has long been a go-to for Southern flavors, even earning a spot as Anthony Bourdain's favorite fried chicken chain. The right sauce can take a meal to the next level, and now, fans can get a taste of those classic sauces at home. Use them to marinate, dunk, or drizzle straight from the bottle. No matter how they're served, these sauces bring that unmistakable Popeyes flavor without the drive-thru wait.
Popeyes is considered the best of the best when it comes to fried chicken, and starting this month, it's letting its sauces shine beyond the restaurant. With its first-ever retail launch, Popeyes is finally giving customers what they may not have known they're looking for. The only question now is which bottle to grab first.