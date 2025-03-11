This Fried Chicken Chain Is Releasing Its Sauces In Stores For The Very First Time

Popeyes has never been shy about bringing the heat. Whether it's the crispy, spice-packed fried chicken or its fan-favorite dipping sauces, the Louisiana-born chain knows how to keep customers coming back. Now, it's taking that spice outside the restaurant for the first time.

In an email to Daily Meal, a restaurant representative shared that starting March 15, Popeyes will launch two of its most popular dipping sauces — Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat — in grocery stores nationwide, with Mardi Gras Mustard rolling out later this spring. That means no more hoarding sauce packets or making desperate drive-thru runs just to get your fix. Bottles will be hitting the shelves at major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and even Amazon, so getting your hands on them will be easier than ever.

The timing makes sense — after all, Popeyes is going through a major brand overhaul. And while a fresh look is one thing, bringing its signature sauces into kitchens everywhere is a move that could keep it ahead of the game. This is the kind of expansion fans can get behind.