The Difference Between A Dirty Drink And Dirty Soda

Dirty is an adjective that, in the context of martinis, has been used to describe drinks for over a century — and has evolved to encompass much more. These days, it can also be used to describe other drinks (like lattes and other cocktails), as well as sodas. Since the mid-2010s, dirty sodas have been storming the beverage world. These drinks have become even more popular among young consumers since they went viral on TikTok in 2022.

However, there's a big difference between a dirty drink and a dirty soda. The classic use refers to martinis containing a measure of olive juice. Martinis can also be made dirty with other salty, briny liquids like pickle juice, and banana pepper brine is a secret weapon for spicy dirty martinis. More broadly speaking, any type of dirty drink (boozy or not) refers to a drink with an additional ingredient in the recipe. On the other hand, dirty sodas are specifically sodas that contain add-ins like coffee creamer or syrup. Although the two categories of beverages share the same basic premise (adding an ingredient to a drink that could be consumed on its own), we don't recommend adding olive juice to a Coke or creamer to a gin martini.