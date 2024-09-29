The Difference Between A Dirty Drink And Dirty Soda
Dirty is an adjective that, in the context of martinis, has been used to describe drinks for over a century — and has evolved to encompass much more. These days, it can also be used to describe other drinks (like lattes and other cocktails), as well as sodas. Since the mid-2010s, dirty sodas have been storming the beverage world. These drinks have become even more popular among young consumers since they went viral on TikTok in 2022.
However, there's a big difference between a dirty drink and a dirty soda. The classic use refers to martinis containing a measure of olive juice. Martinis can also be made dirty with other salty, briny liquids like pickle juice, and banana pepper brine is a secret weapon for spicy dirty martinis. More broadly speaking, any type of dirty drink (boozy or not) refers to a drink with an additional ingredient in the recipe. On the other hand, dirty sodas are specifically sodas that contain add-ins like coffee creamer or syrup. Although the two categories of beverages share the same basic premise (adding an ingredient to a drink that could be consumed on its own), we don't recommend adding olive juice to a Coke or creamer to a gin martini.
Types of dirty drinks
The most famous dirty drink is a dirty martini, but other cocktails can be dirtied up, too. Essentially, all you have to do to make a drink dirty is add an ingredient. For example, the difference between a classic and a dirty negroni is that the latter contains olive juice.
You can even make a margarita dirty by adding olive juice or jalapeño brine. Highballs, which are usually made with a base spirit and sparkling water, can also be made dirty with the addition of any type of brine. You can make your beverage "extra dirty" or "filthy," depending on how much brine you add. If you're making cocktails at home, don't be afraid to experiment with different ingredients. You might discover that your favorite jar of pickles is the secret to your next go-to cocktail.
Cocktails aren't the only thing you can make dirty, either. Lattes and other tea and coffee-based beverages can be made dirty with the addition of an extra shot of espresso. Think an extra espresso shot in a chai latte to create a dirty chai.
Types of dirty sodas
As we said, dirty sodas are based on the same principle as dirty drinks, but unlike their counterpart, soda must serve as the base. There are an almost endless number of dirty soda combinations out there, so the sky is the limit. A popular way to make a dirty soda is to simply add coffee creamer to the soda of your choice, but you can also kick it up a notch and add a squeeze of fresh juice. Making dirty sodas is an inexact science, so play around with different creamer flavors and syrups. Just be mindful that sodas are already sweet, so proceed with caution when adding sugary syrups (you can always add more, so start with less).
A popular dirty soda combines Dr. Pepper, coconut syrup, half and half, and lime juice. It's so popular that Coffee Mate released a Coffee Mate Coconut Lime Creamer with Dr. Pepper flavor (a delicious, one-step option to add to the namesake soda for a tasty treat). Orange soda with vanilla creamer is a great creamsicle-inspired version. Whether you're dirtying up your morning coffee, lunchtime soda, or evening martini, you'll find countless options to create a unique beverage.