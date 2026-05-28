15 Cracker Barrel Chocolate Bars To Look For During Your Next Visit
Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store has perfected the art of mixing nostalgia, sentimental shopping, and impulse buying. And its selection of retro chocolate bars has remained perfectly wrapped in sweet memories. The restaurant's attached store is an odd, chaotic mix of trinkets and old-school candy and is like stepping back in time. Giant colorful lollipops, novelty candies from the 1950s and '60s, and endless toys and knick-knacks sit side by side, hoping for the nostalgia lovers to scoop them up.
The store's chocolate collection isn't your standard check-out-lane grab bag. Inside, candy connoisseurs will find a carefully curated chocolate-coated mix of vintage bars, modern favorites, and hard-to-find whimsical treats. One is even over 100 years old. The store carries a wide range of recognizable, big chocolate brands, some you might not have had since childhood, and a few that you might not have heard of, but your grandparents claim used to cost a nickel.
While the selection will vary across Cracker Barrel locations, the fun of hunting through the store to see what tasty relics await will be the same no matter where you go. And one thing is for sure: these bars will satisfy any sweet tooth's cravings and unlock memories of a simpler time.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar
One of the best-known brands, Hershey's, has delighted chocolate lovers since 1900, when it introduced this milk chocolate bar. While the company's chocolate is found in over 60 countries, this particular wrapper is very hard to find. The origins of this artwork remain a little murky, but Hershey's regularly releases hand-drawn illustrations and other historical packaging that reflect the designs of the early years.
Goo Goo Cluster
These gooey, chocolatey treats are not shaped like a bar, but they were the first combination candy bar invented in the United States. The sugary confections were introduced in 1912 by Nashville-based Standard Candy Company. Goo Goo Clusters have a chocolate coating and are filled with caramel, marshmallow, nougat, and roasted peanuts. Before this, the first candy bars were made of sugar, cocoa powder, and cocoa butter.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds
Hershey's debuted the milk chocolate almond bar in 1908. Similar to the wrapping for the milk chocolate bar, this was released around the same timeframe. This vintage-looking wrapper is usually only found online, in Cracker Barrel, and at other specialty candy stores.
Milka Bar
Milka, first released in Switzerland in 1901, is known for its iconic Alpine milk, bright purple packaging, and purple cow mascot. In addition to the brand's flagship milk chocolate bar, Cracker Barrel's Country Store also carries Milka Choco Wafers and Milka Chips Ahoy, a chocolate bar with a Chips Ahoy cookie filling.
Charleston Chew
This chewy, marshmallow-flavored nougat is covered in chocolate and has a fun backstory. Created in 1922 by the Fox-Cross Candy Company, Charleston Chew bars were named after the early 20th-century dance, the Charleston. The treat's center comes in several flavors, including vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate. Many people enjoy it frozen for the satisfying "crack" of the nougat and to break it into smaller, bite-sized pieces. The Fox-Cross Candy Company is now a part of Tootsie Roll Industries.
Bartons Million Dollar Bar
You won't find this novelty treat at grocery chains or even many candy shops anymore. Invented by the New York-based Barton's Candy Corporation, the milk chocolate confection made you feel like a millionaire. It caught the attention of chocolate lovers with its luxurious green color, gold-foil wrapping, and a gilded bank note featuring the Statue of Liberty at its center. These chocolatiers have been around since 1898, but the company wasn't founded until 1938.
Hammond's Candies More S'more Milk Chocolate Bar
Hammond's Candies has been around since 1920. Combining the classics of everyone's favorite camping treat, the bar contains gooey marshmallows, crunchy graham cracker bits, and milk chocolate. The brand's best sellers are its bourbon pecan pie and cookie dough bars.
Sweets Candy Company Chocolate Sticks
Sweets Candy Company has been churning out these chocolate sticks since 1892. A soft fruit center is covered in a layer of milk or dark chocolate. The sticks come in a variety of fruit flavors, including orange, raspberry, and mango chili.
Yoo-hoo Candy Bar
Yoo-hoo's Candy Bar has only been around since 2015, but it was inspired by the popular, nostalgic chocolate beverage that made its debut in the 1920s. Nothing more, nothing less, just the classic Yoo-hoo drink taste in candy bar form.
Nestle Chunky Bar
Known for its unconventional truncated pyramid shape, this Nestle classic is made with roasted peanuts, California raisins, and a milk chocolate coating. It may buck the usual chocolate bar shape, but it has been a popular bar since it was first invented in the 1930s by chocolatier Philip Silvershein.
Gardners Candies S'mores Bar
All that's missing from these loaded candy bars is a campfire. Gardners S'mores Bars are stuffed with sweetened graham crackers, marshmallow, and two layers of milk chocolate. The company has been around since 1897, and is now the sixth-largest chocolate producer in the country.
Andie's Snap Bar
This satisfying "snap" of Andie's Snap Bar is a reinvention of the company's flagship mint chocolate candies. Introduced in 2017, the bar contains 12 pieces of the creme de menthe chocolate.
Nestle Milkybar
Launched in 1936, the Nestle Milkybar is usually found only in Europe and Latin America, but some lucky chocolate fans have snagged it at Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store. The original is a white chocolate bar, but the brand has since expanded into other flavors, including gingerbread, strawberry Nesquik, and coconut.
Christopher's Big Cherry
Christopher's Big Cherry might not look like a candy bar, but it's got all the makings of a great one. First made by Ben Myerson Candy Company in 1937, this palm-sized treat features a mound of milk chocolate sprinkled with roasted peanuts, a whole maraschino cherry inside, and a rich cream at its center. California-based business Jelly Belly Candy Co. acquired the line in 2006 and has produced it since.
Jimmie Stix
A blend of pretzels and peanut butter coated in milk chocolate, Jimmy Stix's wrapping encapsulates nostalgia with its design. While it may look old school, the candy bar was introduced in 2017, and it was the first new product from Boyer Candy Company in over 25 years. The brand has been in business since 1936 and also sells Mallo Cups, one of its earliest confections, as well as Butterscotch Smooth Peanut Butter Cups.