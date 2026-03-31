The Rare 140-Year-Old Candy You Can Find At Cracker Barrel

For 57 years, Cracker Barrel has been something of a time capsule, preserving a vague sense of yesteryear with its vintage Americana theming and simple, greasy-spoon menu. A big part of this is the Old Country Store attached to every restaurant, which sells a wide array of old-timey trinkets, foods, and treats, including a vintage candy you can pretty much only find at Cracker Barrel.

Sherbet Mints are thin sugary wafer discs with a minty flavor that come in bright pastel colors of pink, yellow, and green. Cracker Barrel has seasonally sold them for Easter and Christmas since 2007, but they're gaining new popularity from an employee's viral Instagram reel about them.

Each box of 50 melt-in-your-mouth wafers is hand-poured in Austin, Texas, by Lamme's Candies, the way they've been made since 1885. And while they can be bought directly from the manufacturer, Cracker Barrel is their only major national retailer, which sells boxes in 2-packs for $39.98. They're an exciting current addition to the lineup, but Cracker Barrel fans know they're far from the only vintage candy available.