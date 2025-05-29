14 Vintage Chocolate Brands Your Grandparents Loved

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Candy bars feel pretty modern, right? Well, they've been around a lot longer than you think. The first chocolate bar was invented in Britain back in 1847, when Joseph Fry worked out a way to mold chocolate paste into a snackable shape. Since then, there have been thousands of different chocolate bars and brands that have been released to a constantly hungry market. The years immediately following World War Two were especially exciting for chocolate, with roughly 40,000 different types of candy bar being released since the '40s. Naturally, that means that a lot of chocolate brands have come and gone, and a lot of those treats that your grandparents once loved have disappeared from view forever.

Although some long-gone chocolate brands from the middle of the 20th century have been fondly remembered, like the Seven-Up Bar or the curiously named Chicken Dinner, others have pretty much vanished from vision. We're willing to guess that you don't remember the Forever Yours or Smooth Sailin' bars (if you'd asked your grandpa about it, though, you might do). Furthermore, it's interesting to see how familiar companies, like Nestlé and Welch's, had popular chocolate bars that have since totally evaporated from people's memories. Ready for a trip to chocolate's past? Let's go.