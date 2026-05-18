12 Best Old-School Candies To Buy At Cracker Barrel, According To Customers

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When Cracker Barrel introduced its modernized rebrand last year, fans howled in outrage until the restaurant agreed to retain its original logo and branding. The controversy only confirmed what many of us had long suspected: Cracker Barrel's main attraction isn't its food or its road-trip-friendly locations, but its ability to transport guests to an imagined version of the past. The virtual time travel starts when you enter the country store at the front of each location: Before you even get the chance to order your cheesy hash brown casserole, you're greeted by a treasure trove of old-fashioned goods ranging from toys to household décor.

But most compelling of all for many visitors is the store's assortment of vintage candies, many of which are difficult to find elsewhere. For some of us, these may bring back familiar flavors from childhood, but for others, their unfamiliar shapes and flavors may be a surprise lesson in culinary history. Here are some vintage favorites that fans make a point to seek out when they find themselves in Cracker Barrel's country store. Be aware, however, that not all Cracker Barrel locations carry the same inventory – so consider the hunt part of your adventure.