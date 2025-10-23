The Discontinued Taco Bell Dessert We May Never See Again

In a Reddit post dedicated to the discontinued desserts, a bunch of Taco Bell fans lamented the loss of the cookie sandwich. One user whined, "That cookie sandwich?! My life is missing this and I want it back now." Another wrote, "One of the best desserts in fast food." In a different Reddit thread about the cookie sandwich, one Redditor shared, "You just unlocked a new memory for me. I loved those things." While there were a few netizens who didn't even know about the cookie sandwich, many Taco Bell fans just wish that the chain hadn't got rid of so many desserts more generally. There are countless complaints about the lack of sweet options at the fast food chain these days. Currently, Taco Bell only offers the Cinnamon Twists and the Cinnabon Delights.

In other words, if you're not in the mood for a cinnamon-flavored dessert, then you're all out of luck at Taco Bell. You may just have to recreate the discontinued Taco Bell desserts instead. Even though it takes much more work than simply ordering it at the drive thru, at least it's guaranteed to be tastier than you remember since just about everything is better homemade (and not to mention you'll have multiple servings to enjoy). For the cookie sandwich, you can use our recipe for chocolate chip cookies – and, to keep with Taco Bell's version, shape them into triangles. Then, whip up a batch of traditional American buttercream frosting for the filling, and voilà!