8 Organic Foods To Buy At Sam's Club And 3 To Skip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam's Club is a warehouse grocery store where you can get some of the best bargains in 2026 on select items, and save considerably on your shopping bill in the long term by purchasing in bulk. Bulk foods often come at a lower price per ounce or item, although it does require some planning because of higher upfront costs. Either way, many people have turned to this type of shopping because of the potential savings — myself included. I frequented Sam's Club for years before I moved away from my preferred club, and my parents shopped there throughout much of my childhood before that.

One of my favorite things to buy at Sam's Club? Organic foods. If you're looking for great deals on organic products, Sam's Club is an excellent place to shop. But it pays to know which options are worth buying if you want to get the most bang for your buck. Thankfully, I'm here to help you figure that out, so you don't have to go through the arduous process of trial, error, and research yourself. To do that, I combined my personal experiences with online reviews left by customers on the Sam's Club website. When an item I'd chosen didn't have many reviews, I also looked for discourse on social media sites like Reddit and Facebook.

With all that being said, here are eight organic foods to buy at Sam's Club on your next shopping trip, and three you're better off leaving where you found them. Oh, and if you're new to shopping at this bulk grocer, make sure you check out our beginner's guide to food shopping at Sam's Club before you head to the store. Now, let's get into it.