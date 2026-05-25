8 Organic Foods To Buy At Sam's Club And 3 To Skip
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Sam's Club is a warehouse grocery store where you can get some of the best bargains in 2026 on select items, and save considerably on your shopping bill in the long term by purchasing in bulk. Bulk foods often come at a lower price per ounce or item, although it does require some planning because of higher upfront costs. Either way, many people have turned to this type of shopping because of the potential savings — myself included. I frequented Sam's Club for years before I moved away from my preferred club, and my parents shopped there throughout much of my childhood before that.
One of my favorite things to buy at Sam's Club? Organic foods. If you're looking for great deals on organic products, Sam's Club is an excellent place to shop. But it pays to know which options are worth buying if you want to get the most bang for your buck. Thankfully, I'm here to help you figure that out, so you don't have to go through the arduous process of trial, error, and research yourself. To do that, I combined my personal experiences with online reviews left by customers on the Sam's Club website. When an item I'd chosen didn't have many reviews, I also looked for discourse on social media sites like Reddit and Facebook.
With all that being said, here are eight organic foods to buy at Sam's Club on your next shopping trip, and three you're better off leaving where you found them. Oh, and if you're new to shopping at this bulk grocer, make sure you check out our beginner's guide to food shopping at Sam's Club before you head to the store. Now, let's get into it.
Buy: Organic Sweet Petite Baby Carrots, 3 pounds
In my house, we keep baby carrots in stock because of how versatile they are. Not only do they make a great healthy snack on their own or with some homemade ranch dip, but they're the perfect size for a beef stew, a pot roast, or various soups. But quality matters a lot here, because low-quality carrots don't have a lot of flavor, or they may end up rotting before you can eat them. These Organic Sweet Petite Baby Carrots have always been great quality, based on my own past experiences, and the three-pound bag is a nice size for my family's needs.
I'm not the only one with positive things to say about these organic baby carrots, either — far from it, in fact. On the Sam's Club website, they're rated 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 3,000 ratings, with one rave review saying, "These baby carrots were crisp, clean, and naturally sweet right out of the bag. No woody cores, no bitterness, and no slimy pieces hiding at the bottom." Others agree that these carrots taste great and come at an affordable price.
Buy: Zbar Soft Baked Organic Granola Snack Bars, 26-count variety pack
My family enjoys these Zbar Soft Baked Organic Granola Snack Bars for breakfast or as snacks on the go. This variety pack in particular contains three unique, desert-like flavors, including iced oatmeal cookie, chocolate chip, and chocolate brownie. Even better, they're fairly healthy, and one box has enough to last a family of four nearly a week if everyone eats one a day. Since this is a variety pack, the exact amounts of nutrients can vary, but taking the Chocolate Brownie Granola Bar as an example, one bar contains 140 calories, with 3 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein, 6% of your daily iron needs, 2% of your daily potassium, and 8% of your daily magnesium.
This is another highly rated organic product with an abundance of ratings, coming in at 4.6 stars out of 5, with over 1,800 ratings. Some reviewers say these are their kids' favorite snacks, with one comment on the Sam's Club website going into detail, saying, "These soft-baked organic granola bars have a chewy texture, great flavors, and are loved by both kids and adults." They continue, explaining, "Made with wholesome ingredients, they're a convenient, healthier snack perfect for lunchboxes, travel, or quick energy on the go."
Buy: Member's Mark Frozen Organic Mango Chunks, 4 pounds
One of the easiest ways to get my children to eat something on the healthier side is to make them fruit smoothies using frozen fruit, and I love this four-pound bag of Member's Mark Frozen Organic Mango Chunks for just that purpose. Not only is it just as good as any other organic frozen mango, in my opinion, but this single bag feels like it lasts forever the way I use it. My favorite fruit smoothie recipe for this is to add equal parts of frozen mangos and frozen strawberries into a blender, with a bit of low-fat vanilla ice cream and a dash of low-fat milk.
On the Sam's Club website, these organic frozen mango chunks are rated a 4.6 out of 5 stars, with only 55 ratings so far — they're a fairly new product that ranked as one of the 10 best new Member's Mark items at Sam's Club so far in 2026, so I have every hope the rating will stay high as new reviews roll in. One Sam's Club reviewer took time to describe these mangoes as delicious and fresh, going into more detail by saying they were, "Fresh, ripe, and very tasty — better than fresh [because you] don't have to mess with peel and seed."
Buy: Member's Mark Organic Popcorn with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt, 14 ounces
Popcorn is my favorite thing to eat when I just want to mindlessly chew on something. Idle snacking just so well with watching movies, reading books, or even having long conversations with family, but it has to be a good snack, and it needs to be something I can eat in bulk without overdoing it. Enter Member's Mark Organic Popcorn with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt. It's appropriate for those following a gluten-free diet and is made from just three simple ingredients — organic popcorn, organic extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt. Oh, and every three cups of casual snacking will provide you with three grams of dietary fiber, three grams of protein, and 4% your daily iron needs, which I don't think is a bad deal.
With nearly 2,000 ratings, this organic popcorn has 4.4 out of 5 stars on the Sam's Club website, where customers discuss how this is one of the best pre-popped popcorn options they've found in a long time. People also say the popcorn always tastes very fresh, while begging for the store to continue stocking this. I agree wholeheartedly with these statements, and strongly recommend grabbing a bag for yourself.
Buy: Horizon Organic Whole Milk 18-pack
My household doesn't just get busy — it stays busy, which is why I love anything that can be grabbed on the go, like this 18-pack of Horizon Organic Whole Milk. Even better, these are easily transportable and good for you. Each serving contains 150 calories to fuel healthy bodies, along with 15% of your daily vitamin D, 20% of your daily calcium, and 30% of your daily riboflavin needs. There are also notable amounts of protein, vitamin A, and potassium. I like to pair these with a sweet or rich snack that's similarly portable, like good-quality protein bars or homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Customers have given this shelf-stable organic whole milk 4.6 out of 5 stars with just 151 ratings. The written reviews praise the fact that these are shelf-stable, saying that it results in a lot less wastage. Although there are few ratings on the Sam's Club website, the Horizon Organic Whole Milk 18-pack is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google, with nearly 2,000 reviews praising how fresh and creamy it is, the lack of any additives, and the convenient small size.
Buy: Member's Mark Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup, 32 ounces
I was introduced to pure maple syrup on a trip to Vermont, where I stopped at an actual maple farm and had a taste of the goods they made on site. Needless to say, I purchased an obscene amount of maple syrup to bring home with me, and since then, I've had very high expectations that most store-bought maple syrup brands simply don't live up to. But this Member's Mark Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup is nearly as good as the stuff I bought in Vermont, and it's much more accessible. I find a bit of this really upgrades breakfast, and I've used it for everything from oatmeal to homemade classic pancakes.
I'm not the only one who's thrilled with this maple syrup from Sam's Club's private label, Member's Mark. More than 6,500 people took the time to leave ratings on the company's website, resulting in an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One of those Sam's Club reviewers said they've been buying it for years, explaining, "The flavor is delicious, nice thickness, it's organic, and the price is affordable. It takes us quite some time to use this entire bottle, so it is always stored in the refrigerator. We have never had an issue with it crystallizing."
Buy: Pacific Foods Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup, 4 pack
Since I took the chance on this Pacific Foods Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup, it's the only one I buy anymore, for so many reasons. Not only is it organic, but it's also gluten-free, made with real cream, and features a complex taste profile that's beyond compare. The roasted red pepper adds a nice bit of spicy sweetness, while the texture is deliciously smooth and creamy. And the best part about buying this at Sam's Club is the price. At my local Shoprite, a single carton of this soup costs $4.99, but you can get four cartons at Sam's Club for just $13.98, saving $5.98 overall.
Although this soup has only 190 ratings, these few offer great praise, and provide a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on the Sam's Club website, with one saying, "There is no explanation that I can compose to tell you the taste is just superb. It's well balanced in the tomato flavor that is not too strong or overpowering with the 'roasted' taste. It is simply a top soup for my family." The Sam's Club website isn't the only place you can hear great things online about this soup from Pacific Foods, either. One Facebook post wrote, "Recommendation! Creamy, rich, filling, and delicious!"
Buy: Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic, 6 pack
I make most of my rice dishes from scratch, but that's not always realistic — as I've said before, my household gets quite busy, so I do like to keep a few packets or boxed side options on hand when I only have a few minutes and need to create a healthy, filling meal for my family. This 6-pack of Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic is one of those side dishes in my regular rotation. Not only does it taste delicious, but it has a great texture where the quinoa adds a nice layer of complexity. Plus, it's fairly healthy for you, too. One pouch provides 8 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, 8% of your daily iron, and 6% of your daily potassium needs.
If you're still on the fence about trying this, you should know it's been rated 4.4 out of 5 stars with an astonishing 8,466 ratings on the Sam's Club website. One particularly high review there is from someone who claims to serve this exact blend in their restaurant, writing, "We originally created our own blend, but ran out on a Saturday. Ran to Sam's Club and bought this. Easy and fast to prepare. Customers raved about the 'new' recipe for our rice, and we have used Seeds of Change ever since." If these packets are good enough for a restaurant, you can rest assured they're good enough for your own table.
Skip: Organic Bananas, 3 pounds
We've talked about a range of fantastic organic foods to buy at Sam's Club, but now we have to discuss a few things you're better off skipping, starting with this 3-pound bushel of organic bananas. The biggest thing is that I've tried these in the past, and I honestly don't think they're any different to the standard bananas, except that they're more expensive — while these organic bananas cost $2.16, the regular ones are only $1.47 for the same amount.
While I don't think there's anything particularly special about these organic bananas, other shoppers have reported actual quality issues. And it's not just a handful of people, either, because these have only a 3.6 rating with more than 28,000 reviews, 24% of which are one star. One disappointed Sam's Club reviewer writes, "Until about five weeks ago the organic bananas were okay. But there was a switch to a type of banana that is mealy/pithy in texture and less flavorful."
Skip: Dave's Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars, Oat-Rageous Honey Almond, 20 count
I previously tried Dave's Killer Bread and thought it was quite good. In fact, it ranked second place in my ranking of store-bought white breads against 13 other options. But the snack bars? They taste awful, and they're relatively expensive because it's a specialty brand. I also personally prefer to purchase snack bars, protein bars, and similar items that are allergen-friendly — not only do my own children have food allergies, but I like to have something to offer other kids who are in my home. As for these, they aren't safe for anyone with tree nut, peanut, or wheat allergies.
These Dave's Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars, Oat-Rageous Honey Almond, are poorly rated, with an average of only 3.8 out of 5 stars. However, since there were only five ratings to back this up, I checked elsewhere, a Reddit commenter, who wrote, "Dave's bread is trash and full of glyphosate. Plus, it's owned by a conglomerate now that's associated with some of the worst people in the world. Get local organic sourdough instead and thank me later." This post was in the Junkfood Finds subreddit, too, which is a statement of its own.
Skip: Honey Stinger Organic Energy Waffle, Peanut Butter Chocolate
During every season of the year, I love hiking and biking. When I plan on heading out for anything more than two miles, I like to keep a snack or two to help fuel my body on my journey, and that's where I initially discovered these Honey Stinger Organic Energy Waffles in Peanut Butter Chocolate. They sounded great, but I don't like this brand no matter where I buy it from. I don't find them filling, and they don't seem to give me any energy when I need it most. Of course, I realized this could be a personal thing.
As it turns out, it's not a personal thing because I'm not the only one who feels like these energy waffles are a waste of money. With only three ratings on the Sam's Club website, these averaged out to be a 3.7 out of 5 stars, with other one-star ratings elsewhere, too. The biggest tell that I wasn't alone in my opinion was a thread on Reddit, where one commenter wrote, "Of all the gel or carb related fueling products, honey stingers make the least sense to me. The product literally exists everywhere, and it's much cheaper."
Methodology
I chose which organic foods to buy at Sam's Club and which to skip based mostly on a combination of my personal experience and reviews from other customers on the Sam's Club website. Of those items that met these requirements, I aimed to include products from a wide variety of departments for the most comprehensive selection possible.
To make my judgments, I leaned heavily on my previous experience with Sam's Club. Among those I'd had positive experiences with, I looked for items that were rated at least four out of 5 stars by other Sam's Club customers. If an item had fewer than 1,000 reviews to back this up, I looked for positive social discourse elsewhere, as noted in the sections above. Previous experience creating these types of articles for Daily Meal helped me feel confident in my decisions — this includes similar Sam's Club-based topics like this article, highlighting nine rules to know before you go, and this one offering tips for shopping at Sam's Club on a budget.