Sam's Club: 9 Rules To Know Before You Go
There are three giants when it comes to warehouse grocery stores — Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club. Which option is best is a personal decision, often made based on which bulk store is closest to you, or which of the closest options has a gas pump that helps increase your savings. For me, the best option was always Sam's Club, until a few years ago when I moved away from my preferred store. Even before that, I spent my childhood wandering the massive aisles with my parents, who used their Sam's Club membership to purchase groceries for our decently large family. One thing I quickly learned during all those years is that shopping at Sam's Club is different from a standard grocery store, and there are a few rules you should know before you go.
Some Sam's Club rules are official, like the need for a membership before being allowed inside the doors. Other rules are unofficial but just as strictly followed, usually revolving around great deals or a better shopping experience. You'll want to know all of these before taking your first (or next) trip down the warehouse grocery store's well-stocked aisles. Oh, and if you haven't shopped here yet, make sure you check out the beginner's guide to food shopping at Sam's Club. Now, without further ado, here are nine rules to know before you go to Sam's Club.
1. You have to get a membership first
Before you can get great deals on food at Sam's Club, you have to get a membership. Standard Memberships cost $60 per year, while Plus Memberships cost $120 per year (starting on May 1, 2026). Even with the price hike, Sam's Club is still cheaper than Costco. Of course, you don't always have to pay full price. Instead, look for rotating special offers for sign up. For example, at the time of this writing, you can get a steep discount of $50 off Plus or $20 off Standard for your first year as a Sam's member.
Some groups of people qualify for a discounted membership at any time of year. So, if you belong to one of those groups, you definitely shouldn't be paying full price. Active military, veterans, and their spouses receive a special membership price, as do teachers or students. Other potential discounts are available for healthcare professionals, seniors, first responders, government employees, and government assistance recipients.
The good news is that, no matter the price you pay, your Sam's Club membership comes with a perk that you won't find at Costco or other bulk grocers – the ability to do curbside pickup instead of strictly shopping on your own in-store. Simply do your shopping online and schedule it for curbside pickup at your preferred store.
2. Don't bring a crowd when you do your shopping
When you head to Walmart or your local regional grocery store, you can bring whoever you want. Want to bring three of your closest friends to run errands with you? No problem. Decide to carpool with your neighbors to save time and a bit of gas money? Nobody is going to stop you. But, this isn't the case when you shop at Sam's Club. Or, at least, it isn't as simple as showing up with whoever you want.
When you pay for a membership, you get one primary card with one extra card. But, that extra card can only be used by another person within your household who is over the age of 18 — in other words, the second member has to have the same address as you. Each cardholder can bring up to two guests, but there are a few rules and restrictions you'll need to follow.
The most important thing to know is that while your guests are allowed inside Sam's Club, they aren't allowed to purchase anything on their own. If they want to buy something, you have to do it for them. Secondly, you'll be entirely responsible for any damages done by your guests, so you'll want to be careful about who you bring. It's my personal recommendation to play it safe and skip bringing a crowd with you when you do your shopping.
3. Get a Sam's Club Plus Membership for exclusive perks
Depending on where your preferred Sam's Club warehouse is located, it could get pretty busy at times. Store traffic can be especially intense during peak times, like weekends or after work hours, making shopping a frustrating endeavour. If you want to skip the long lines and heavy aisle traffic like I do, take advantage of your Sam's Club Plus Membership's excellent solution.
When you pay for a Sam's Club Plus Membership, you get the ability to shop an hour earlier than those with a standard membership — which can be a great way to beat those crowds, if your schedule allows it. While there may be some variation in hours from one club to the next, this means that at some stores, you can start shopping at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., Monday through Sunday.
This isn't the only extra perk you get as a Sam's Club Plus Member. Besides early shopping and all of the standard benefits of membership, you'll also get 2% Sam's Cash Back on qualifying purchases and savings at the in-store pharmacy, optometrist, and tire center. So, if you want to maximize your savings on things beyond your groceries, a Plus Membership is the right choice.
4. Remember that instant savings and Sam's Cash replace standard coupons
Sam's Club does accept vendor checks like those you might get from baby formula companies, but they don't accept manufacturer's coupons. However, this doesn't mean that the store doesn't offer you ways to save. Instead of standard coupons, you can save using instant savings or by earning Sam's Cash.
Instant savings are exactly what they sound like — they're items that are marked down to save you money without the hassle of clipping coupons. The products with instant savings will change regularly, so it's a good idea to stay up to date. Sam's Cash is available to anyone, although Plus Members earn it faster. In addition to Plus Members earning 2% back on every eligible purchase, you can accumulate Sam's Cash through the club's special Mastercard, or by linking an eligible card and utilizing special offers.
If you're looking to maximize your savings as much as possible, consider pairing instant savings and Sam's Cash with the best possible deals. Look for Sam's Club foods under $5, and shop clearance online or in store. With a little effort, you can save considerably.
5. Look for Member's Mark products to maximize savings
Almost every store has their own private label which provides similar products as name brand options, but generally at a lower cost. Walmart has Great Value, Costco has Kirkland Signature, and ShopRite has Bowl and Basket. For Sam's Club, that private label is Member's Mark. If you're shopping at Sam's Club on a budget, consider swapping out some of your standard name brand purchases with a few Member's Mark products.
Of course, you don't want to swap products without thought. Take time to compare prices between the private label and the name brand to ensure you're getting a better deal. Also, be aware that not every product you purchase will have a private label alternative. To find available Member's Mark products, you can check out the dedicated page on the Sam's Club website, or you can use the search bar. Try typing in "Members Mark" plus the name of the product you're looking for. For example, you could try "Member's Mark coffee," or "Member's Mark candy."
6. Always visit the Freeosk
Free samples have always been one of my personal favorite things about grocery shopping in person rather than online. Historically, this meant finding people throughout the store who were behind tables or holding trays and asking them what they were offering. If you wanted that sample, you would grab one, and then potentially proceed to another person, if they were available. But, Sam's Club (and select other stores) have revolutionized the way you receive free samples — and, if you want to see how they did it, you can't skip a visit to the Freeosk.
The Freeosk is a digital freebie machine that gives you one free item at random during your visit. The name is a fun combination of "free" and "kiosk," which can help you remember what it's for. Offerings change regularly and can include non-perishable food items or non-food items. Even better, you can try new products with zero risk to see if you enjoy them. Although the offerings at your club could differ, examples of current food samples you might get include the Member's Mark Better Nut Bar, and the Member's Mark Fruity Snacks.
7. Stop by the café for an ultra cheap meal before or after shopping
Nobody wants to go home after such a large shopping trip and make a full, intricate meal. After all, between driving to the store, shopping, checking out, loading up the car, driving home, unloading the groceries, and putting everything away, you could be looking at four or more hours spent. That amount of time can greatly increase when you choose bulk shopping biweekly or monthly instead of visiting a standard grocer once a week. The solution? Stop by the café before or after shopping and skip cooking at least one meal that day.
What foods are available depends on the day and vary from one club to another. However, one popular option is to grab a hot dog and a soda for just $1.50. That's $1.50 total, not each, meaning you could spend just $3 on lunch if you're a couple shopping together, or $6 for a family of four. Another idea is to grab a 16-inch pizza to share at the club or to bring home with you, which only costs $8.98 at my local store in Edison, New Jersey. Or, try the crowd-pleasing Sam's Club Café's cheddar cheese hot dog if you're shopping during the summer, when the famed dog is often available. You can preorder your food using the app once you're inside Sam's Club, or go up to the café counter instead.
8. Be prepared for new AI checkout technology
Dread long checkout lines? Sam's Club came up with a solution for that by implementing AI checkout technology in some of its clubs, with plans to implement the streamlined checkout lanes in all 600-plus stores. The new lanes utilize an app kown as Scan & Go, paired with what the store calls "Just Go exit technology." Of course, if you've never seen or used this type of checkout before, it helps to understand how it works before you head to your local warehouse.
To start, you'll need to download the Scan & Go mobile app on your smartphone. Then, use the app to scan each product as you place it into your cart. Once you're finished, you can checkout digitally on your phone — which does mean you'll want to have a credit or debit card linked to the app for the easiest checkout process. This is a step you should take ahead of time, before you even head to the store, for the most streamlined experience possible. On your way out, you'll go through special archways that look similar to metal detectors, which will quickly scan your cart using AI technology instead of having a person check your receipt or scan your items.
9. Take advantage of simple returns when necessary
Some store policies make it feel like you have to run a mile before jumping through rings of fire just to get an item returned. But, Sam's Club isn't one of those. If you need to return something because it's damaged or you grabbed the wrong thing, make sure you take advantage of the store's simple return policy, which is covered by Sam's Club 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.
Most items can be returned at any time, with no expiration date, with a few exceptions. Electronics and large appliances can only be returned in the first 90 days, while commercial heavy equipment and motorsports items can only be returned in the first 30 days. If you bought a cell phone, it needs to be returned within the first 14 days, and there are just a few things you can't return at all — these include gift cards, prepaid card, tickets, collectibles, trading cards, custom-made items, prescriptions, and purchases made through the Sam's Club Wholesale Trading Program. Individual clubs have unique rules for things like alcohol, tires, batteries, tobacco, eyeglasses, and hearing aids.
Returning items can be done by visiting the Member Services desk at your preferred Sam's Club, or by shipping an item back. The first option will make for a faster return, but the second option may be easier in some circumstances. Refunds are made via cash, credit, or SNAP EBT debit card, depending on how the original purchase was made.