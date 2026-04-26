Sam's Club: 9 Rules To Know Before You Go

There are three giants when it comes to warehouse grocery stores — Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club. Which option is best is a personal decision, often made based on which bulk store is closest to you, or which of the closest options has a gas pump that helps increase your savings. For me, the best option was always Sam's Club, until a few years ago when I moved away from my preferred store. Even before that, I spent my childhood wandering the massive aisles with my parents, who used their Sam's Club membership to purchase groceries for our decently large family. One thing I quickly learned during all those years is that shopping at Sam's Club is different from a standard grocery store, and there are a few rules you should know before you go.

Some Sam's Club rules are official, like the need for a membership before being allowed inside the doors. Other rules are unofficial but just as strictly followed, usually revolving around great deals or a better shopping experience. You'll want to know all of these before taking your first (or next) trip down the warehouse grocery store's well-stocked aisles. Oh, and if you haven't shopped here yet, make sure you check out the beginner's guide to food shopping at Sam's Club. Now, without further ado, here are nine rules to know before you go to Sam's Club.