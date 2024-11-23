2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Pancakes Are Too Easy Not To Make
In today's busy world, finding filling, delicious breakfasts that take little time and effort to make can be difficult and frustrating. Sure, you could just whip open some yogurt or pour a bowl of cereal instead, but that just doesn't start the day off the same as, say, some hot, fresh pancakes with all the fixings.
Normally if you want pancakes, you've got to go through the rigamarole of mixing all the ingredients, even if you start from a box mix such as Bisquick. Then, unless you want plain pancakes, you still need to mix in more flavorful ingredients such as peanut butter.
Instead of all that effort, tomorrow morning, try making two-ingredient pancakes. All you need to do is whisk some eggs and peanut butter together in roughly equal quantities, with bonus points awarded if you have a mini pancake maker such as Dash's to cook them in. From there, drizzle on some syrup and butter to your heart's content.
More details on the 2-ingredient peanut butter pancakes
Before you say "no way" to this recipe, remember an average peanut butter cookie recipe is almost identical, save for added sugar and sometimes some vanilla extract. And before you balk at essentially eating cookies for breakfast, remember the "cake" part of pancake and that you're an adult who can eat anything you want.
Anyway, when it's time to mix it up, ask yourself how many pancakes you'd like. Since this recipe is so easy, there's no reason to make extras for leftovers since they won't be as good as fresh. With an answer in mind, thoroughly mix one egg and one tablespoon of peanut butter to make roughly two mini pancakes or one average-to-large pancake.
You can use either creamy or crunchy peanut butter for this, with creamy being better for adding extra ingredients such as chocolate chips or little banana pieces. You can still add extras to crunchy peanut butter pancakes, but not as much since the peanut chunks will take up a good bit of your pancakes' real estate. As for what to top these pancakes with, aside from the usual suspects, feel free to get creative. A bit of matcha cream adds to the earthiness of the peanut butter, for example, or go hard on the sweet side with some fresh fruit and a drizzle of condensed milk.