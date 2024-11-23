2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Pancakes Are Too Easy Not To Make

In today's busy world, finding filling, delicious breakfasts that take little time and effort to make can be difficult and frustrating. Sure, you could just whip open some yogurt or pour a bowl of cereal instead, but that just doesn't start the day off the same as, say, some hot, fresh pancakes with all the fixings.

Normally if you want pancakes, you've got to go through the rigamarole of mixing all the ingredients, even if you start from a box mix such as Bisquick. Then, unless you want plain pancakes, you still need to mix in more flavorful ingredients such as peanut butter.

Instead of all that effort, tomorrow morning, try making two-ingredient pancakes. All you need to do is whisk some eggs and peanut butter together in roughly equal quantities, with bonus points awarded if you have a mini pancake maker such as Dash's to cook them in. From there, drizzle on some syrup and butter to your heart's content.