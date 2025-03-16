8 Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Creams, Ranked From Worst To Best

Chocolate ice cream is a popular choice when a craving for sweets kicks in. And it's no wonder: Chocolate ice cream is delicious and highly satisfying. Typically made with a mix of cocoa powder, sugar, cream, eggs, and vanilla, there's no doubt that chocolate ice cream is a classic dessert. That said, there are variations in flavor and texture between different brands, so if you're shopping for the perfect pint of chocolate ice cream, you might want to consider which brand will best meet your preferences.

Some of these differences can be subtle, but others can be quite striking. The level of bitterness from the cocoa can be more or less pronounced. The consistency can be luscious and creamy or riddled with gritty ice crystals. These differences make a big impact on the overall flavor of the ice cream and the level of satisfaction that we experience. To help you get more bang for your buck, I picked up eight different brands of chocolate ice cream at a local grocery store and did some research. Read on to scope out the ranking — the results may surprise you.