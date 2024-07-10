Here's What Kind Of Alcohol Is Used In White Claw

It's hard to imagine anyone who hasn't at least heard of White Claw hard seltzer. The drink's wild popularity has taken both bars and the internet by storm, with the former having a hard time keeping the stuff in stock thanks to the latter's enthusiastic celebration of the beverage.

The now iconic white can of White Claw provides a lot of information for drinkers. It tells you the calorie, carbs and alcohol contents, the flavor you can find inside (a range of which includes everything from black cherry to pineapple to watermelon), as well as informative details, like the fact that it's gluten-free. There are also more vague statements, like declarations that it is "spiked" and "made pure."

What it doesn't tell you, though, is what kind of alcohol is contained inside. There is some debate over what that boozy base is, with speculation over whether it's vodka or another neutral grain alcohol. The real answer though, is that it's actually not a spirit-infused drink at all, but a member of the malt beverage category.