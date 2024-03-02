Yes, Granny Smith Apples Are Named After A Real Person

While the Red Delicious apple may conjure tempting images of the fruit being plucked from a tree, the Granny Smith apple, with its vibrant green coloring, offers a different kind of enticement. Its touch of tartness and remarkably crisp texture make it a favorite in baking, cheese plates, and even sandwiches. This widely popular fruit is a kitchen staple, thanks to the real Granny Smith who propagated the unique variety.

English emigrant Maria Ann "Granny" Smith is credited with this Australian fruit discovery, when, in a stroke of serendipity, her discarded apple cores sprouted into seedlings in 1868. After discovering the fruit's culinary potential, Granny cultivated this particular variety. Although her apple didn't receive its full accolades until after her death, the "Granny Smith's Seedling" became highly regarded for its extended storage window — it could be picked in March, and kept until November.

The Australian government promoted and exported Granny's apple far and wide. From serving soldiers in WWII to becoming a favorite in American grocery stores, the variety's popularity endured. Today, the Granny Smith is considered the third most popular apple in the world. Though the old saying about an apple a day might be trite, we owe Maria Ann Smith a moment of gratitude for cultivating this fruit for all to enjoy.