The Proper Garnish You Need To Adorn A Gimlet Cocktail
The gimlet is one of the most refreshing classic cocktails around. Traditionally made with ice-cold gin and a touch of lime, it's a great way to cool down on a hot day, though, frankly, it's enjoyable during any type of weather or time of year. It only requires a few ingredients, making it an easy drink for beginners to mix at home. However, those new to the world of making and serving beverages who decide to give this cocktail a whirl may be wondering how to garnish it. The most common decoration is a lime slice, either perched on the side of the glass or floating atop the liquid. This is the easiest and most sensible option, as the cocktail is often made using fresh lime juice. Simply reserve a thin slice to embellish the drink and then juice the rest, using the optimal slicing method to pulverize the most pulp.
While modern gimlet recipes may vary, lime is the definitive garnish (and using it doesn't require purchasing any additional ingredients). But how did people start knocking back this citrusy sipper in the first place? It turns out that it wasn't just the drink's flavor and aesthetic that made the inclusion of limes essential.
The gimlet's seafaring past
The gimlet has a long history. Its invention is thought to trace back to 19th-century sailors in the British Navy who were trying to stave off scurvy, a disease caused by vitamin C deficiency that was common aboard ships. Doctors had previously discovered that eating citrus was an excellent way to prevent the disease, so the navy began to carry lemon and lime juice on board, requiring sailors to drink some daily. However, the juice needed to be preserved so it wouldn't spoil before the ship returned to port. Some of these common preservation methods included alcohol and sugar. It is from these mixtures and daily portions that gimlets became commonplace on ships. One legend attributes the drink's name to a naval surgeon with the last name of Gimlette, who apparently first prescribed the elixir.
Early on, gimlets were made with equal parts gin and lime cordial, as noted in Harry MacElhone's "Harry of Ciro's ABC of Mixing Cocktails," published in 1923. Though Rose's lime cordial, referenced in the book, is still around today, lime cordial has dwindled in popularity, availability, and quality (the version sold in the U.S. is made with high-fructose corn syrup). Thus, many bartenders will replace it (either partially or entirely) with fresh lime juice.
Gimlet variations and garnishes
Today, there are a number of ways a gimlet can be prepared. Some recipes still call for gin and lime cordial. Many opt for a mixture of lime cordial and fresh lime juice. Others omit the cordial entirely and instead use lime juice and simple syrup. A vodka version of the cocktail has also become popular, which simply swaps the two boozes for a mellower drink. Plenty of recipes online place their own creative spins on this classic cocktail, with some deviating much more from the original than others.
When it comes to garnishing, your options are expansive. While lime is the tried and true choice, don't be afraid to play around with other ideas, keeping in mind the two types of cocktail garnish. On the functional side, you could use the garnish to imbue a hint of flavor for your own slight spin on this drink. Options could include a lemon twist, a cucumber slice, some fresh herbs, or anything else you can think of pairing with gin and lime, like berries or even jalapeños. In terms of purely decorative garnishes, edible flowers are calling your name. Just because the recipe is simple doesn't mean your presentation has to be. Still, when you want a proper gimlet, reach for the lime slice.