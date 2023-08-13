The Proper Garnish You Need To Adorn A Gimlet Cocktail

The gimlet is one of the most refreshing classic cocktails around. Traditionally made with ice-cold gin and a touch of lime, it's a great way to cool down on a hot day, though, frankly, it's enjoyable during any type of weather or time of year. It only requires a few ingredients, making it an easy drink for beginners to mix at home. However, those new to the world of making and serving beverages who decide to give this cocktail a whirl may be wondering how to garnish it. The most common decoration is a lime slice, either perched on the side of the glass or floating atop the liquid. This is the easiest and most sensible option, as the cocktail is often made using fresh lime juice. Simply reserve a thin slice to embellish the drink and then juice the rest, using the optimal slicing method to pulverize the most pulp.

While modern gimlet recipes may vary, lime is the definitive garnish (and using it doesn't require purchasing any additional ingredients). But how did people start knocking back this citrusy sipper in the first place? It turns out that it wasn't just the drink's flavor and aesthetic that made the inclusion of limes essential.