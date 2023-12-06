White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzers Review: Zero Alcohol, 100% Awesome

White Claw Hard Seltzer introduced itself to the world back in 2016. In the ensuing years the low-calorie, boozy brand went on to become one of the leaders in the hard seltzer category. As the door closes on 2023, White Claw is opening a new one by ditching the "hard" part. In 2024, the brand will welcome to its portfolio White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer in four flavors: Black Cherry Cranberry, Lime Yuzu, Mango Passion Fruit, and Peach Orange Blossoms. Vice President of Marketing, Kevin Brady remarked in a demonstration, "We truly believe that there is a need in the marketplace to have a beverage with a depth and complexity for people that aren't drinking."

So, are White Claw's new alcohol-free seltzers another refreshing and splashy win for the brand, or perhaps a line of drinks that should be thrown overboard? I was invited by the fine folks at White Claw for a taste of all four flavors. Before we go any further, I have to admit something — I've somehow never had a White Claw before. As a rookie stepping up to the plate, I was ready to take on these new seltzers with open arms, mind, and mouth. This review will be based on taste and overall bubbly refreshment. Cheers.

