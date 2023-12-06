White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzers Review: Zero Alcohol, 100% Awesome
White Claw Hard Seltzer introduced itself to the world back in 2016. In the ensuing years the low-calorie, boozy brand went on to become one of the leaders in the hard seltzer category. As the door closes on 2023, White Claw is opening a new one by ditching the "hard" part. In 2024, the brand will welcome to its portfolio White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer in four flavors: Black Cherry Cranberry, Lime Yuzu, Mango Passion Fruit, and Peach Orange Blossoms. Vice President of Marketing, Kevin Brady remarked in a demonstration, "We truly believe that there is a need in the marketplace to have a beverage with a depth and complexity for people that aren't drinking."
So, are White Claw's new alcohol-free seltzers another refreshing and splashy win for the brand, or perhaps a line of drinks that should be thrown overboard? I was invited by the fine folks at White Claw for a taste of all four flavors. Before we go any further, I have to admit something — I've somehow never had a White Claw before. As a rookie stepping up to the plate, I was ready to take on these new seltzers with open arms, mind, and mouth. This review will be based on taste and overall bubbly refreshment. Cheers.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What does White Claw 0% Alcohol Black Cherry Cranberry taste like?
All four of the White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzers come in a shiny and sleek blue can, with ombré splashes of color to match its flavor within. The Black Cherry Cranberry can has shades of hot pink, which emits a cool feeling before ever popping open the can.
While cranberry is the secondary flavor of this White Claw seltzer, it's the primary scent I noted when taking a whiff. With that in mind, I was expecting it to have a taste akin to Ocean Spray's Sparkling Cranberry. Instead, thanks to the cherry juice concentrate it tasted more like Dr. Brown's diet black cherry soda, but with less of a bite. The Black Cherry Cranberry is a drink that offers a nice, mildly sour flavor, but one that still goes down with ease.
What does White Claw 0% Alcohol Lime Yuzu taste like?
I'm a pucker sucker for lemon-lime drinks, so I was perhaps most eager to try the Lime Yuzu flavor. With a can sporting hues of green and yellow, it wouldn't look out of place standing next to a Sprite. I started to have a good feeling that we were totally on the right track with this drink.
The smell test of the clear liquid confirmed my positive suspicions, as it fully captured the familiar essence of Sprite's sharp lemon-lime aroma. A taste of the drink leaned more on the lemon side than it did lime, and could even pass for a variation of Sprite Zero. Since the Lime Yuzu 0% Alcohol Seltzer is a mere 15 calories more than a Sprite Zero, I would heavily consider it an excellent alternative to the standard-bearer diet lemon-lime soda.
What does White Claw 0% Alcohol Mango Passion Fruit Taste like?
Out of the four White Claw 0% Alcohol Seltzers, the Mango Passion Fruit's flavor profile was the one most hard to place. That probably has something to do with the fact that those two fruits don't exactly have overly familiar flavor profiles. The other three flavors in this new line of seltzers have definitive tastes that would match one's preconceived perceptions of them.
While the Mango Passion Fruit seltzer is more of a mystery, it still is a very appealing concoction. It's like sipping on a tropical drink they hand you as soon as you arrive at a Caribbean resort, setting a chill vibe for the rest of your stay. Mini umbrellas optional.
What does White Claw 0% Alcohol Peach Orange Blossom taste like?
All four of these new White Claw seltzers were winners, but if I had to pick one to finish last, it would have to be Peach Orange Blossom. This one uses concentrated peach juice, and in a way, tastes a little too syrupy trying to capture the intended taste. As a result, it actually borders on coming off as artificial. If there was supposed to be a hint of orange blossom in there, it was lost in the overpowering primary peach flavoring.
Still, if you were ever a fan of Peach Snapple, then the Peach Orange Blossom 0% Alcohol will be right up your alley. Otherwise, everyone else can utilize this seltzer as a mixer for a bellini.
When, where, and how to buy White Claw 0% Alcohol Seltzer
The new line of White Claw 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzer flavors will first be available in the United States beginning January 1, 2024, at retailers like Kroger, Total Wine & More, and Albertsons/Safeway. Additional stores will be added.
Cans of the four flavors — Black Cherry Cranberry, Lime Yuzu, Mango Passion Fruit, and Peach Orange Blossoms — will be available in a variety 12-pack. Black Cherry Cranberry and Mango Passion Fruit will also be available in single-flavor 6-packs.
A serving size of the seltzer is one slim 12-ounce can. One can, regardless of flavor, contains 15 calories, 65 milligrams of sodium, and 5 grams of carbohydrates (2 total sugars). All four flavors are gluten-free.
The final verdict
As one of the rare humans on earth who have yet to taste a White Claw Hard Seltzer, it was certainly interesting to have my introduction to the brand be its first foray into non-alcoholic drinks. I was instantly taken by this new line of its 0% Non-Alcoholic Premium Seltzers, as all four flavors were full-bodied and had an effervescent taste. This was especially true when testing them versus similar flavor profile drinks produced by rivals San Pellegrino and Spindrift. In direct comparison, those two brands' drinks tended to taste more like straight water or even watered-down drinks with barely a note of the fruit they claimed to have within.
But, when it was time to compare these non-alcoholic White Claws to their "hard" counterparts, something truly revealing happened — they proved to be more flavorful than the originals. Being free of alcohol, and perhaps with the addition of electrolytes, these new White Claw drinks have in a way freed the brand of itself. With an "easy" set of seltzers now on the roster, the brand has expanded its reach to all kinds of drinkers. Now, you don't have to get sauced to enjoy a White Claw.
You can even use one of these four new flavors as a mixer for whatever alcohol you prefer. This means that one can spike a White Claw Hard Seltzer with these and kick the fruity flavoring up a notch. This new line is a win for everyone.