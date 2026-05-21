The 10 Best Coffee Shops In Los Angeles In 2026

Los Angeles has grown to be one of the best cities in the country for coffee, with more than 100 independent coffee roasters and even more coffee shops. Sure, you can improve how you make coffee at home, but there are always good reasons to visit a specialty coffee shop. You can try a drink you normally can't make at home or perhaps taste a different selection of coffee beans to the ones you already have.

In the age of Starbucks, the local coffee shops in L.A. carve their identities by working with the best coffee producers around the world, roasting their own beans and creating drinks inspired by their diverse cultural backgrounds. This list was determined by a combination of user reviews and national accolades that the coffee shops have received, such as barista competitions or best coffee roaster awards. We also make sure the positive reviews are based on the quality of the coffee and/or coffee drinks. It's not hard to find a good cup of coffee in most neighborhoods in L.A., but here are the 10 coffee shops we think are the best in the city in 2026.