What Actually Goes Into An Açaí Bowl?

When a morning smoothie isn't enough to satisfy your cravings for fresh fruit, an açaí bowl — pronounced "ah-sai-ee," for those afraid to ask — is a perfect souped-up alternative. The breakfast-appropriate food has been a favorite in the U.S. since the early 2000s and hasn't yet shown signs of falling from grace.

What differentiates it from a smoothie poured into a bowl and scattered with toppings? The answer's in the name. The açaí berry, a so-called superfood that grows on a palm tree native to the Brazilian Amazon, serves as the vibrant purple base of the layered dish. Its tart, earthy flavor is usually tempered by other fresh or frozen fruits, blended into a consistency thicker than a smoothie.

Of course, it wouldn't be an açaí bowl without the toppings. Fresh berries and sliced fruit such as strawberries, bananas, and mango might be flanked by any number of nutritious add-ins, from nuts and seeds to coconut flakes. If you're buying your acai bowl at a chain, you'll often get to choose your own toppings. For instance, Frutta Bowls' build-your-own-bowl option includes one of two granolas, three fruits, and two extra toppings, such as cacao nibs and hemp seeds.