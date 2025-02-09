The LA Espresso Bar That Blurs The Line Between Science And Coffee

No computers are allowed in Endorffeine; instead, conversation among customers is encouraged. Most discussions center around coffee, as customers ask Jack Benchakul about his techniques. They frequently ask him for tips for making coffee at home. Water is Benchakul's big thing; he has his own separate recipes for the mineral content in the water he uses to make coffee, another recipe for espresso, and a separate one for cold brew. He has two more recipes for drinking water — one for palate cleansing at master classes, and one to stimulate the taste buds while you wait for your drink.

For coffee, Benchakul uses water with 170 to 200 TDS (total dissolved solids). If you're looking to get the right water for home brewing, he suggests starting with a simple one-to-one mix of distilled water and filtered tap water, like from a Brita filter. He's also a proponent of using the right glassware. He's found that the way different glasses are made can affect the pH of the resulting coffee. This is something you can play around with at home, though you can also see it in Endorffeine, where each drink has its own corresponding glass.

Benchakul prefers the balanced taste of a light roasted, washed coffee to the funky flavor bomb of a natural process. At his shop, you can mostly find coffees from one of his favorite roasters, Sey, which is likewise one of our favorite shops in New York City. If you're curious about how to make good coffee, take a trip to Los Angeles' Chinatown, have a cup of coffee, and sit and chat with Jack!