The Difference Between Culinary And Ceremonial-Grade Matcha

If you've ever ordered a matcha latte at your favorite coffee shop, you might have seen the barista pull out a bag of vibrant green powder to make your drink. That bag will either say "culinary-grade matcha" or "ceremonial-grade matcha". If you're familiar with this distinction, you might be a little miffed seeing the culinary grade stuff come out. After all, you're spending six bucks on a latte, why not make a ceremony out of it? The truth is, these are just words. It's like the wild west of industry greenwashing; these words are used to make people think that something is better than another thing — and further, be willing to pay a premium for it.

One could argue that all matcha is ceremonial grade. There is no industry standard, and there are no regulations on the quality of matcha that dictates that some be called ceremonial grade. By this metric, the inverse is also true — all matcha is culinary grade if you want it to be. This is certainly not to say that all matcha is created equally — absolutely not. However, there's no reason to pay out the nose for something that isn't appreciably better than the reasonably priced matcha, unless it's actually better. But how would you know?