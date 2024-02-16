How Long Do Whole Vanilla Beans Last?

Warm, floral, and downright delicious, the many types of vanilla you can buy all provide an irreplaceable flavor and aroma to baked goods and other desserts. You might be most familiar with it in extract form, but all vanilla is derived from pods that sprout from a species of tropical orchid. Whole, dried vanilla beans are considered the pinnacle of vanilla by many a pastry chef and sweets lover, offering a stronger, more complex, fresher taste than an extract (or worse, imitation vanilla extract).

The downside is that your expensive and delicious vanilla beans will eventually expire, and far more quickly than a bottled extract. How long do they last before they go south? Luckily, whole vanilla beans can last for up to a year when properly stored. Although it might be tempting to use them past their expiration date — the good stuff costs a pretty penny, after all — their aroma and taste will dwindle as time passes, eliminating their ability to add that special touch to your favorite dishes.

Even more importantly, vanilla beans are also prone to mold development. This might be a surprise, since they go through a long drying process before they're sold, and don't seem as susceptible to mold as, say, fresh produce. But these beans are the freshest form of vanilla on the mainstream market, so you bet that they can eventually rot and mold, with enough time.