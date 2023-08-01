What Exactly Is Pistachio Cream And How Do You Enjoy It?

Nut lovers far and wide can't deny the exceptional taste, color, and potential health benefits of pistachios. Maybe you frequently eat these bright green seeds for their distinctive taste, which is quite different from common varieties of seeds like pumpkin or sunflower. However, the complete source of protein and significant doses of potassium and vitamin B6 this vibrant food provides makes it a desirable everyday snack and meal accompaniment. If you've grown accustomed to sprinkling the nuts on your watermelon and cucumber salad and want to explore other ways to use this tasty ingredient, shift your thinking to desserts and consider pistachio cream.

Pistachios have been deemed one of the trendiest comestibles to gain a newfound presence in the culinary world. By 2023 standards, you're probably already familiar with pistachio ice cream, pistachio-flavored coffee creamer, and even pistachio paste, but what exactly sets pistachio cream apart from other green seed-flavored foods? In the broadest sense, the silky mixture is often made from ground pistachio paste and sugar. Butter or milk are sometimes added; egg yolks and white chocolate can also be used for an extra-rich flavor and texture.

Before diving into all the fun ways you can use this unique spread (and where to score a jar or two), it's worth learning about the foundation of pistachio cream, as well as when and where this luscious product was first created.