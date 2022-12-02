Which Is Your Go-To Candy At The Movie Theater? Here's What Candy Lovers Say - Exclusive Survey

As the lights dim and the music rises, the anticipation for an escape into a mysterious world, a nonstop laugh fest, or just a simple diversion grows. Going to see a movie in theaters is an experience streaming from the couch just can't provide. From the communal moment of being in an audience to the immense proportions on the screen, everything is heightened, including the audience's appetite.

Movie theater snacks date as far back as the first black-and-white films that captivated viewers. As LAist notes, popcorn might not have been initially a favorite choice, but it evolved into an iconic snack. And in June, Fandango surveyed moviegoers on their snacking preferences. While movie theater popcorn just seems to taste better than the homemade version, there were other snacks people were craving, too — the sweet-and-salty combo might get top billing.

Movie theater candy, whether eaten by itself or mixed into that popcorn, is a top seller. In the darkness of the theater, sweet treats are always within reach. But which movie candies are the most popular?