Which Is Your Go-To Candy At The Movie Theater? Here's What Candy Lovers Say - Exclusive Survey
As the lights dim and the music rises, the anticipation for an escape into a mysterious world, a nonstop laugh fest, or just a simple diversion grows. Going to see a movie in theaters is an experience streaming from the couch just can't provide. From the communal moment of being in an audience to the immense proportions on the screen, everything is heightened, including the audience's appetite.
Movie theater snacks date as far back as the first black-and-white films that captivated viewers. As LAist notes, popcorn might not have been initially a favorite choice, but it evolved into an iconic snack. And in June, Fandango surveyed moviegoers on their snacking preferences. While movie theater popcorn just seems to taste better than the homemade version, there were other snacks people were craving, too — the sweet-and-salty combo might get top billing.
Movie theater candy, whether eaten by itself or mixed into that popcorn, is a top seller. In the darkness of the theater, sweet treats are always within reach. But which movie candies are the most popular?
Which movie theater candy do people grab first?
Staring into the candy case might cause as much inner turmoil as the climax of a great movie plot; chocolate, fruity, sour, and salty flavors call to be devoured. In an exclusive Daily Meal survey, 582 respondents shared their go-to candies at the movie theater. Out of six options, M&M's reigned supreme and earned 26.24% of the vote (154 votes).
There's something universally enjoyable about M&M's, especially at the movies. According to data from Cinemark (via The Takeout), peanut M&M's are the most popular movie candy in a whopping 15 states. Combining the chocolate candy with salty popcorn is clearly a winning combination across the board.
While the classic, candy-coated M&M's earned top billing in Daily Meal's survey, other popular sweet treats had plenty of fans, too. In order of popularity, the remaining results were Reese's Pieces with 26.46% (154 votes), Milk Duds with 14.09% (82 votes), Sno-Caps and Skittles tied with 11.34% (66 votes), and Twizzlers with 9.63% (56 votes).
Besides M&M's, what other movie theater candies top the Daily Meal survey?
Looking at the list of popular movie candies, Sno-Caps might have the longest tie to movie theaters. As Snack History discusses, it was one of the first candies sold in a box, which made it convenient for enjoying during the movies. Although the chocolate and non-pareils might leave hands a little sticky if they melt, the semi-sweet chocolate is a special indulgence that just tastes better in the dark. There's a nostalgia to the treat, and it pairs well with popcorn, too.
Candy might be an impulse buy at the grocery store or the treat that fills the Halloween bag, but there's just something different about eating candy at a movie theater. Given that going to the movies is an escape of sorts, movie snacks should fit into that plot, too. Whether it's Sno-Caps, M&Ms, or Reese's Pieces, candy and popcorn are just better together.