The Nostalgic Brown-Paper Candy You Can Still Buy At Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is known as much for its homestyle southern eats as it is for its gift shop, which provides a fun diversion for guests waiting for their table number to be called (or for their food to settle after a hearty meal). One of the mainstays of the Cracker Barrel shop is its old-school snack and beverage items, which include retro candies, sodas, and other treats from yesteryear. But one of the most nostalgic candies of all are the old-fashioned sanded candies.
These candies, which are packaged in brown paper bags, come in five flavors: lemon, cinnamon, licorice, cherry, and horehound (which is described as a mix between root beer and licorice). They're called "sanded" candies because of the coating of rough sugar on the outside, which gives them a sandy texture.
At just $1.99 per bag, they're a simple and cheap treat that's full of a rich history.
The history of hard candies
Fruit-, spice-, and herb-flavored hard candies have been eaten and sold for decades in history; they date as far back as ancient Egypt. Back then, these treats were made not with sugar but with honey, harvested from beehives and left out to harden naturally.
However, the 19th century was when these candies first gained widespread popularity in mass production. Later, in the early 1900s, Brach's candy company (which still makes many favorites, including jelly beans and candy corn) was instrumental in popularizing the mass production of hard candies in the United States.
Modern day hard candies are made by mixing sugar, water, and flavorings, and boiling until caramelization occurs. While many different artificial flavors are now available, the classic flavorings including lemon, cinnamon, and peppermint are still highly popular. One additional fun fact: the name "drop" candies comes from the factory process of dropping the molded candies onto a roller conveyor for bagging.
A classic since 1927
Cracker Barrel's sanded candies come from a brand called Gilliam, which has been in business since 1927. Gilliam (now owned by Quality Candy Company) also sells other nostalgic candies such as classic candy sticks, peppermint puffs, and swirl lollipops. Popular in the early 1900s, many of these treats can still be found on shelves today, though they may not be as popular as more "modern" candies. Quality Candy owns several other classic candy brands as well, including King Leo's peppermints and Sevigny's ribbon candy.
Cracker Barrel shoppers can find Gilliam's sanded candies alongside a medley of other sweet offerings, including taffy, toffee, pecan logs, coconut slices, and more. While children may not remember the old-school treats that their grandparents may have regularly enjoyed, modern kids can also find more recognizable snacks, such as Hershey bars and Reese's cups, wrapped in old-fashioned packaging.
Sometimes, it's nice to take a little trip down memory lane — especially when the memories are so sweet.