The Nostalgic Brown-Paper Candy You Can Still Buy At Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known as much for its homestyle southern eats as it is for its gift shop, which provides a fun diversion for guests waiting for their table number to be called (or for their food to settle after a hearty meal). One of the mainstays of the Cracker Barrel shop is its old-school snack and beverage items, which include retro candies, sodas, and other treats from yesteryear. But one of the most nostalgic candies of all are the old-fashioned sanded candies.

These candies, which are packaged in brown paper bags, come in five flavors: lemon, cinnamon, licorice, cherry, and horehound (which is described as a mix between root beer and licorice). They're called "sanded" candies because of the coating of rough sugar on the outside, which gives them a sandy texture.

At just $1.99 per bag, they're a simple and cheap treat that's full of a rich history.