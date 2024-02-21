How The Whoopie Pie Got Its Iconic Name

Whoopie pies are so good that you can't help but yell "Whoopie!" when you eat them. Who wouldn't love eating a dessert sandwich made of two mounds of chocolate cake with a fluffy marshmallow or vanilla frosting in between? It's commonly believed that this tasty treat, also known as gobs, moon pies, and black-and-whites, developed out of an Amish recipe.

The story goes that Amish cooks in colonial America would use leftover batter from making cakes to make these small handheld cake sandwiches. They would pack the "pies" in lunches for their children and spouses who would reportedly shout, "Whoopie!" upon finding them. While more legend than proven fact, this fun anecdote appears to be rooted in the true origins of the Whoopie Pie as a yummy dessert with a long history on the Northeast Coast.

The origin of Whoopie Pies sold in bakeries dates back to the 1920s. Some food historians trace the first made pies to Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston, Maine (which still exists today), while others cite the Berwick Cake Company in Roxbury, Massachusetts as the first Whoopie Pie seller. One historical account says the handheld dessert was named after the musical "Whoopee!" which came out in 1928, but that the spelling was changed to Whoopie to avoid copyright infringement. No matter the debated origin of the name, one thing is for sure, these delicious, portable cake sandwiches are truly a timeless American dessert.