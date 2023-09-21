Malted Milk Powder Is The Ingredient Tip You Need To Amp Up Cookies
Just about every grandma out there has her own secret chocolate chip cookie recipe. Sometimes, the recipe gets its flavor from extra love, but other times, those cookies taste delicious thanks to the addition of unexpected ingredients.
If you're trying to develop your own secret to creating great-tasting chocolate chip cookies, turn your attention to malted milk powder. Malted milk powder can make your cookies chewy and give them a richer, nutty flavor. Plus, it can make your batch of cookies smell extra delicious. Since 80% of the food we taste is thanks to our sense of smell, just think about how that will make your next batch of cookies taste!
If your mouth is already watering at the prospect of cookies with this flavor boost, you're in the right place. If you're wondering why and how to add malted milk powder to your chocolate chip cookies, understanding the components that make up this delectable ingredient will provide some clarity.
How and why to add malted milk powder to your chocolate chip cookies
If you make chocolate chip cookies with malted milk powder, you'll need to add about ¼ cup of malted milk powder to your usual recipe (you can start 1 tablespoon at a time to make sure you don't overdo it). Some recipes call for a little more than this, so feel free to adjust the quantities as necessary. That's all there is to it!
You're not limited to adding malted milk powder to only chocolate chip cookies, either. You can also add it to brownies or other cookie recipes. Either way, when you do, you'll notice that adding malted milk powder will give your cookies a darker color. You'll also likely notice that your cookies are slightly chewier than you're used to. This is because the sugar and lactose in the malted milk powder help change the biscuits' consistency and color.
Besides that, malted milk powder can enhance your cookies' flavor, giving them nutty caramel notes. So, if you love soft, extra-rich cookies, this might be the ingredient you're missing. Next time you prepare to bake a batch of cookies, add a little malted milk powder to the mix. You might be surprised at just how good the result is!
What is malted milk powder?
If you think you're the first to enjoy malted milk powder's buttery, nutty, and caramel flavors, think again. People have been enjoying this tasty powder for decades thanks to William Horlick, who invented it in the late 1800s. Since then, it's been a classic ingredient at ice cream parlors and soda fountains, thanks to how it enhances tons of tasty desserts.
But, just what is malted milk powder, anyway? To understand what malted milk powder is, we first have to cover something called malt powder (no, they're not the same thing!). Malt powder is a type of processed barley that gets sprouted in water for flavor, dried out, and ground down into a powder. This process helps bring out the sugars found in the grain, creating a nutty, toasty-sweet flavor. On the other hand, malted milk powder is an enhanced malt powder. Rather than just containing the specially processed barley, malted milk powder also includes salt and milk solids.
Because malted milk powder is so saccharine, it is often used as a sweetener and flavor enhancer in desserts, ice cream, or milkshakes. It can also be added to recipes such as pancakes, crepes, or whipped cream to enhance the taste. So, whether you add malted milk powder to cookie recipes or a different kind of baked or frozen treat, know that you're in for a flavorful surprise!