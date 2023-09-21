Malted Milk Powder Is The Ingredient Tip You Need To Amp Up Cookies

Just about every grandma out there has her own secret chocolate chip cookie recipe. Sometimes, the recipe gets its flavor from extra love, but other times, those cookies taste delicious thanks to the addition of unexpected ingredients.

If you're trying to develop your own secret to creating great-tasting chocolate chip cookies, turn your attention to malted milk powder. Malted milk powder can make your cookies chewy and give them a richer, nutty flavor. Plus, it can make your batch of cookies smell extra delicious. Since 80% of the food we taste is thanks to our sense of smell, just think about how that will make your next batch of cookies taste!

If your mouth is already watering at the prospect of cookies with this flavor boost, you're in the right place. If you're wondering why and how to add malted milk powder to your chocolate chip cookies, understanding the components that make up this delectable ingredient will provide some clarity.