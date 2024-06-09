Seltzer Vs Sparkling Water: What's The Difference Between Them?

There are so many bubbly waters on the market, and more are appearing every day — plain or flavored, cheap or pricey, in tiny cans or big bottles, some caffeinated and some even alcoholic. They all seem to be called different things, too. Take seltzer and sparkling water, for example. Both are water, both have bubbles. Are they two terms for the same thing? Or are they totally different products?

Turns out, the answer to that question is somewhat complicated. Water feels like one of those things that shouldn't be hard to figure out, but when bubbles are thrown into the mix, suddenly you need a research assistant to understand all the different types. This guide takes a deep dive into seltzer and sparkling water to explore what similarities and differences there might be, and what sets them apart from other types of bubbly waters. It may not turn you into a fizzy water expert or a water sommelier, but it will help demystify a few of the most common styles of bubbly water, so you know what you're getting in bars and restaurants, and at the grocery store.