7 Bottled Smoothie Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

From fat-burning green smoothie recipes that are meant to aid in weight loss to easy breakfast smoothie recipes to fuel your day, smoothies are a versatile, practical drink for busy people. But what about when you're simply too busy to pull out the blender and make your own? That's where bottled smoothie brands come in, which are often packaged in individual servings for consumption on-the-go. But, which of those bottled options are truly great and which are best left on the shelf?

With the way my children have always begged me to make them smoothies, the question of whether bottled options were delicious (or even palatable) started weighing on my mind. After all, if I found one that compared to my own homemade smoothies, I could save myself a lot of time and effort, while still fulfilling my children's seemingly non-stop craving.

Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to answer this question by performing a taste test of seven bottled smoothie brands. In this review, I'll report my findings in the form of a carefully considered ranking so you can benefit from my research efforts. Each option was consumed as-is and ranked primarily based on taste, using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to see which bottled smoothies deserve a spot in your refrigerator? Let's get into it.