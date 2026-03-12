7 Bottled Smoothie Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
From fat-burning green smoothie recipes that are meant to aid in weight loss to easy breakfast smoothie recipes to fuel your day, smoothies are a versatile, practical drink for busy people. But what about when you're simply too busy to pull out the blender and make your own? That's where bottled smoothie brands come in, which are often packaged in individual servings for consumption on-the-go. But, which of those bottled options are truly great and which are best left on the shelf?
With the way my children have always begged me to make them smoothies, the question of whether bottled options were delicious (or even palatable) started weighing on my mind. After all, if I found one that compared to my own homemade smoothies, I could save myself a lot of time and effort, while still fulfilling my children's seemingly non-stop craving.
Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to answer this question by performing a taste test of seven bottled smoothie brands. In this review, I'll report my findings in the form of a carefully considered ranking so you can benefit from my research efforts. Each option was consumed as-is and ranked primarily based on taste, using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to see which bottled smoothies deserve a spot in your refrigerator? Let's get into it.
7. Chobani Strawberry Banana Greek Yogurt Smoothie
Each 7-ounce bottle of Chobani Strawberry Banana Greek Yogurt Smoothie contains 150 calories, 15 grams of sugar, and 10 grams of protein. It also contains 15% of your daily calcium and 8% of your daily potassium. The ingredients list includes cultured low-fat milk, strawberry puree, water, cane sugar, banana puree, fruit pectin, natural flavors, chicory root fiber, vegetable juice concentrate, lemon juice concentrate, locust bean gum, and six live active cultures. I purchased this as a single-serve, ready-to-consume bottle.
The scent of this Chobani smoothie was predominantly strawberry, which I found appealing. And the initial taste was really nice, too, featuring a smooth texture and beautifully balanced flavor profile between strawberry, banana, and creamy dairy. This was accented by a mild Greek yogurt tang. Unfortunately, things started going wrong once I swallowed my first sip because an overwhelming chalky after-texture and slightly artificial aftertaste consumed my mouth. This was really off-putting, and since it was so hard to get out of my mouth, it ended up ruining the experience for me — hence why this initially fantastic bottled smoothie ranked so low.
This Chobani smoothie had all the makings to be fantastic, but it just dive-bombed in the end. With that being said, I won't be purchasing this option again, nor can I recommend it.
6. Siggi's Simple Ingredient Vanilla Smoothie
Each 8-ounce Siggi's Simple Ingredient Vanilla Smoothie bottle contains 150 calories, 17 grams of sugar, and 9 grams of protein. It also contains 25% of your daily calcium and 8% of your daily potassium. The ingredients list includes cultured pasteurized low-fat milk, organic agave nectar, vanilla extract, natural flavor, fruit pectin, and five live active cultures. I purchased this as a single-serve, ready-to-consume bottle.
There wasn't a defining scent outside "dairy" when I twisted off the cap on this bottle. I found this a little disappointing since the smell of my food is so important to me, so this was one reason this overall okay smoothie ranked so low. The second issue was the aftertaste, which was strangely reminiscent of butter. While I love butter with as much enthusiasm as every other Southerner, I have never wanted to drink it. That being said, the initial flavor profile was a pleasantly defined dairy with subtle, natural hints of vanilla. Texturally, this was thick and creamy, which made it go down smooth and made me feel full, which I liked.
Although I don't hate this option, I wouldn't purchase it again. I don't really recommend it unless you want to know what it tastes like to drink butter — in which case, this is a great option.
5. Goya Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Each 8-ounce serving of this Goya Strawberry Banana Smoothie contains 140 calories, 29 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein. It also includes 2% of your daily calcium, 2% of your daily iron, and 4% of your daily potassium. The ingredients list includes filtered water, banana puree, strawberry puree, apple puree, liquid inverted sugar, apple juice concentrate, purple carrot juice concentrate, guar gum, citric acid, natural flavor, and ascorbic acid. I purchased this as a larger container, which includes four one-cup servings.
I was a little hesitant to taste this Goya smoothie because the smell was a bit off — it was like unripe bananas and strawberries that were just starting to go bad but hadn't fully rotted yet. Needless to say, I didn't find this particularly appetizing. But I did persevere, and honestly, this wasn't nearly as bad as it smelled. The taste was a fairly standard strawberry flavor that just slightly overpowered the banana, but there was a weird, artificial aftertaste that I didn't enjoy. The consistency was really nice, however.
I wouldn't purchase this again, and I probably wouldn't drink it if someone offered it to me. Due to this, I can't recommend it in any good faith.
4. Danimals Strawberry Smoothie
Each 3.1-ounce Danimals Strawberry Smoothie bottle contains 50 calories, 9 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. It also contains 10% of your daily vitamin D, 10% of your daily calcium, and 2% of your daily potassium. The ingredients list primarily includes cultured grade A low-fat milk, water, cane sugar, and modified food starch. There's also less than 1% each of milk minerals, fruit juice, vegetable juice, natural flavors, lemon juice concentrate, vitamin D3, and active yogurt cultures. I purchased this as a six-pack of single-serving containers.
Danimals is one of two bottled smoothie brands I was already familiar with before this ranking. That being said, I already knew my kids absolutely loved these little drinkable smoothies, and I do like that they're the perfect size for small stomachs. I, however, only like these and don't love them by any means. A faint strawberry scent was barely noticeable, but the texture was smooth, with a medium-weight mouthfeel. Through the dominating strawberry flavor were moderate dairy notes and (unfortunately) mild artificial notes. It's those final notes that kept me from loving this bottled smoothie option, and kept it solidly in the middle of this ranking.
Would I purchase this again? Definitely for my kids, but not for myself. Would I drink it again? Probably. In that same vein, I wouldn't recommend this for adult consumption because there are better options, but I do think it's fantastic for kids.
3. Stonyfield Organic Probiotic Wild Berry Smoothie
Each 6-ounce bottle of Stonyfield Organic Probiotic Wild Berry Smoothie contains 110 calories, 15 grams of sugar, and 6 grams of protein. It also contains 10% of your daily vitamin D, 15% of your daily calcium, and 6% of your daily potassium. The recipe includes cultured pasteurized organic low-fat milk, organic cane sugar, natural flavor, organic carrot juice concentrate, pectin, vitamin D3, six live active cultures, and an organic berry puree containing raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, and strawberry. I purchased this as an individual serving, ready-to-consume bottle.
My biggest praise for this smoothie was that it had a very smooth consistency, which felt a little thinner than the other options on this list. Although that means it didn't make me feel quite so full after drinking it, it did go down easier. The scent was of fresh and tangy mixed berries, while the initial flavor profile was really nice. It wasn't too sweet or too sour, featuring a rich berry flavor laced with muted yogurt notes. I don't have a lot of bad things to say about this Stonyfield smoothie, except that there's a light aftertaste that's a bit sour and artificial. It could definitely be overlooked, but it was strong enough to knock a few points off for this ranking.
I probably won't buy this again because there are options I prefer more. However, I would probably drink it if someone else offered it to me.
2. Oikos Pro Peach Smoothie
Each 7-ounce bottle of Oikos Pro Peach Smoothie has 120 calories, 4 grams of sugar, and 23 grams of protein. You'll also receive 20% of your daily vitamin D, 25% of your daily riboflavin, 100% of your daily vitamin B12, 40% of your daily calcium, 6% of your daily potassium, and 25% of your daily vitamin B6. I love that this smoothie contains so much additional nutrition, which could be a boon for people who are tracking their macro- and micro-nutrients, or who are experiencing the subtle signs you need more protein. The recipe includes cultured ultra-filtered nonfat milk, water, condensed nonfat milk, whey protein concentrate, and less than 1% of cream, natural flavors, pectin, sea salt, lemon juice concentrate, stevia extract, calcium citrate, annatto extract, and various vitamins. I purchased this as a single-serve, ready-to-consume bottle.
This smoothie didn't have a defined scent to it, but the flavor was pretty good. There was no nasty, lingering aftertaste, and the texture was thick but creamy. A combination of ripe peach and creamy yogurt was the dominant flavor, with sweet notes and tangy overtones throughout. While I really enjoyed this, I probably would have chosen a different flavor. Thankfully, there are quite a few flavors I could choose from, including strawberry banana, mango pineapple, strawberry, mango, and mixed berry.
I will buy this again in a different flavor. If you're a big fan of peaches, you'll probably like this just fine.
1. Activia Probiotic Dailies Strawberry Smoothie
Each 3.1-ounce bottle of Activia Probiotic Dailies Strawberry Smoothie has 70 calories, 10 grams of sugar, 3 grams of protein, and 1 gram of fiber. It also contains 10% of your daily vitamin D, 10% of your daily calcium, and 4% of your daily potassium. The ingredients list is relatively simple compared to other options on this list, primarily including cultured grade A reduced-fat milk, water, cane sugar, and inulin. It also contains less than 1% each of modified food starch, vegetable juice, natural flavors, lemon juice concentrate, vitamin D3, and four live cultures. I purchased this as an eight-pack of single-serving bottles.
A light strawberry scent emanated from the container once the seal was peeled back, which was very indicative of the taste. I loved the fresh strawberry taste here, which was balanced by creamy dairy notes and a slight yogurt tang. Texturally, this was smooth, with a nice medium-weight mouthfeel. For me, this smoothie was just as good as my favorite Activia yogurt flavors, and I have nothing bad to say about it.
I will definitely be buying this again and recommend you try this smoothie for yourself. Once you do, you'll know exactly why Activia ranked as our best bottled smoothie brand.
How I chose the best (and worst) bottled smoothie brands
I chose bottled smoothie brands for inclusion in this list based on their availability at my local ShopRite in Vineland, New Jersey. All options available at the time of purchase were included. Each bottled smoothie was tasted by itself, without any alterations, for the fairest possible assessment. Each option was judged primarily based on taste, with texture, smell, and balance playing smaller roles in ranking determinations, especially where these aspects were particularly notable.
To make my judgments, I relied primarily on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry, during which time I worked with (and occasionally made) varying yogurts, smoothies, and similar items. Prior consumption of bottled smoothies and previous experience creating articles for Daily Meal also contributed. This includes similar drink-based articles, like this one reviewing the new Coca-Cola Cherry Float, as well as this one ranking donut shop coffee blends. Although personal preference played a role in this ranking, I strived to be unbiased about product quality.