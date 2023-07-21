Every Costco Party Platter, Ranked
Known for its warehouse-style stores and remarkable savings, the retail giant Costco has been making waves in the shopping industry for decades. And, when it comes to hosting a memorable event, the company has your back. Whether you're organizing a backyard summer BBQ, a birthday party, or even the big game, the retailer provides a hassle-free solution.
The Party Platters in particular have gained a reputation for their quality and variety, ensuring that there's something to please every palate. From savory options to sweet indulgences, the store's platter and tray selections cover a wide range of party favorites. While some are already prepared and ready for sale, there are a few of the larger options that must be ordered 24 to 48 hours in advance at the deli kiosk and picked up conveniently on the day of your event.
With so many options to choose from and such variety between locations, it can be overwhelming to decide which party platters are worth the hype. Fear not! We've embarked on a mission to rank Costco's party platters from worst to first, ensuring that you know exactly which platters deserve a place on your event menu. Join us as we unveil the mysteries of Costco, and explore each platter in detail, from flavors and prices to crowd-pleasing potential.
10. Decorated sponge cake
If you want to mark your event with something special, Costco's Decorated Sponge Cake is sure to capture your attention. This customizable delight, priced at $27.98, serves 48 people with a 2x2-inch slice per person. The bakery offers 2 pound vanilla or chocolate sheet sponge cakes, with options for vanilla mousse, chocolate mousse, or raspberry fillings (depending on location), iced with either chocolate or vanilla buttercream frosting, leaving you with multiple combinations to create the perfect cake for your celebration.
Also offered are personalized inscriptions, and a variety of cake decorations to customize your cake to any theme, making it a charming centerpiece for any celebration. Some of these fun decorations include balloons, smiling sun, rainbows, roses, various sports paraphinilia, crosses, graduation caps, and many more!
To order a customized cake for your next celebration, simply visit the bakery of your nearest Costco and fill out a cake order form two days in advance. Costco Customer Service guarantees that "this is all to ensure that you're getting exactly what you want!"
9. Vegetable tray
For those seeking a healthier option, Costco's platter-style Vegetable Tray is a colorful and refreshing choice. The trays are produced by one of the company's many exclusive partnered brands, Eat Smart. Priced at only $9.49, this tray features 4 pounds of fresh, crunchy vegetables with a side of Country Ranch dressing. The veggies are a perfect assortment of crisp carrots chips, broccoli florets, cherry tomatoes, and snap peas. Not only does it add a vibrant, aesthetic touch to your party spread, but it also provides a guilt-free snacking option for your guests.
Unlike some of the other options on this list, these fresh vegetable trays are conveniently available daily, and ready to go for those more impulsive, spur-of-the-moment get-togethers. Just visit the produce section, grab a tray, bring it home, and it's ready to serve. The only choice you have to make is whether to go with the country ranch provided or your own favorite dip!
8. Fresh Cut Fruit Tray
Nature's sweetness takes center stage with our next party platter — the Costco Fresh Cut Fruit Bowl. This refreshing assortment of seasonal fruits serves up to 24 people and only costs about $10.99. From succulent melons to juicy berries, the variety and quality of the fruit will impress your guests. Much like the Vegetable Tray, the vibrant colors and natural flavors of the fruit tray make this platter a must-have addition to any celebration.
Featuring seasonal fruits, and depending on the store's location, this assortment typically includes grapes, strawberries, pineapples, and a variety of melons. An ever-popular choice, one Costco Food Database reviewer calls this fruit bowl a "great value" and states "each member of my family gets the fruit they like...[m]y wife loves the melons which [are] the best in the market" and that they "enjoy all of it." This may seem like an afterthought snack for parties, but there are always going to be fruit-loving people, and any good event caters to the needs of all guests.
7. Sushi Platter
Next up is the Sushi Platter. Priced at $36.99 and designed to serve 24 people, Costco's Sushi Platter offers an assortment of sushi rolls that aim to satisfy a variety of taste preferences. From classic favorites like salmon and spicy tuna rolls to more unique options like crispy chicken and vegetable tempura rolls, this platter provides a diverse range of flavors to cater to different tastes. The platter comes with 24, 32, 34, 42, or 50 pieces, and you can select the type of sushi you'd like included.
However, the quality and execution of the sushi have been subjects of debate among customers. While some rave about the freshness and taste of the rolls, others have expressed their overall dissatisfaction and concerns about the texture. These mixed reviews may be attributed to the challenges of maintaining the integrity of authentic sushi in a mass-produced setting.
Costco's inclusion of the Sushi Platter in its catering offerings showcases its commitment to providing a wide range of options to suit all preferences. While it may not have secured a higher position on our list due to the varied customer experiences, the Sushi Platter still offers an opportunity for a unique addition to your next party.
6. Buffalo Wings Platter
Add a fiery kick to your party with Costco's Buffalo Wings Platter. This spicy delight is a crowd-pleaser that promises to ignite your taste buds. Priced at $41.97 and serving 15 people, this platter brings the heat with a side of classic blue cheese dip, providing the perfect balance to cool down the flames.
With a generous portion size and an enticing price point, the Buffalo Wings Platter guarantees that no one leaves the party hungry. The wings are pre-chilled and ready to be heated, ensuring an authentically crispy experience for your guests. They cook crispy on the outside, while the succulent meat on the inside is perfectly seasoned with that unmistakable buffalo sauce tang.
Among many 5-star reviews on Costco's website, one customer described the wing platter as: "Tasty, generous helping, easy to bake. Took away the hassle of cooking a chicken starter at a recent party." It's the perfect addition to any celebration, providing a burst of flavor that will have your guests reaching for more.
5. Meat & Cheese Platter
The Meat & Cheese Platter from Costco is a testament to the timeless appeal of this classic combination. As the first pre-order Party Platter on the list, it's a reliable choice for those who appreciate the simplicity and satisfaction of a well-curated selection. Whether you're hosting a casual get-together or a formal gathering, this platter is sure to please a variety of palates and make your guests' taste buds sing.
The Meat & Cheese Platter is priced at an affordable $26.99 and offers a generous serving size that can comfortably satisfy a group of 16 to 20 people. Each component has been carefully selected to provide a variety of flavors and textures. The roasted chicken, roast beef, and Black Forest ham are expertly prepared, containing 1 pound of each, supplemented by 10 slices each of Cheddar, Provolone, and Swiss cheeses.
As one of the four items that require pre-order, a Meat & Cheese Platter order must be submitted at the deli kiosk 24 hours or more before the date of your event. Simply enter your membership information, place your order, and pick up your platter the next day.
4. Assorted Hye Roller Platter
The Assorted Hye Roller Platter features a range of mouthwatering options, including chicken and vegetarian choices. Each roll is carefully crafted, combining premium ingredients to create a symphony of flavors in every bite. And while it may not be as readily available in Costco stores in the United States, those fortunate enough to find it (mostly in Australia Costcos) can indulge in a diverse assortment of delightful flavors. This 36-piece platter of mouthwatering rollers features an assortment of chicken Caesar, Sriracha chicken, and vegetarian wraps, all with a creamy hummus spread.
Priced at a reasonable $39.99, or about $1 per person, the wraps are conveniently cut into individual, hand-held sections. The variety of fillings provides a delightful range of tastes, ensuring there's something to satisfy everyone's cravings. If you find yourself traveling abroad, keep an eye out for this global delight that encapsulates the diverse flavors and international appeal of Costco's offerings.
3. Chicken & Swiss Platter/Turkey & Swiss Roller Wraps
For a convenient handheld option, the Chicken & Swiss Rollers are a great choice. What could be better for your next party than 40 pieces of tender roasted chicken, Swiss cheese, sliced tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, and cranberry cream cheese all folded up in the classically soft Lahvash Flatbread? With their savory and satisfying taste, these bite-sized treats are sure to be a hit at any party. Serving about 20 to 24 people and reasonably priced at $39.99, this platter is perfect for larger gatherings at only about $2 per person.
This platter must be pre-ordered at the Costco deli kiosk 24 hours in advance. And if for some reason you forget to place your order, or don't need so many, don't worry! These signature rollers, in addition to the similar Turkey & Swiss rollers, are also available daily as 12-count containers in the deli section for about $12.99.
2. Shrimp Platter
Seafood lovers rejoice! Costco's Shrimp Platter is a tantalizing option for your party guests. Served chilled, and featuring plump shrimp, this platter serves 20 to 24 people at a cost of $39.99. The shrimp are cooked to perfection, delivering a burst of succulent flavor in every bite. Pair them with the accompanying cocktail sauce and fresh lemon wedges for a delightful combination that will have your taste buds singing.
The entire platter consists of 3-½ pounds of Kirkland Signature 31/40 Tail-on Shrimp. While that amount of uncooked shrimp at Costco would cost slightly less (by about $5), the added convenience of having them cooked and served with its sides more than make up for that difference. This item must also be ordered 24 hours in advance.
One Reddit reviewer points out the successful event combination of the Shrimp Platter: "The Swiss/chicken rolls are the same that are sold in the smaller containers if you want to give them a try. I get the party platter size along with the shrimp platter often for community events and both are always a hit."
1. Croissant Sandwich Platter
Ranking at No. 1 on our list for Costco's party platters is the croissant sandwich platter. This game-changing party dish consists of 10 croissant sandwiches, cut in half with three varieties of meats and cheeses. Serving 16 to 20 people at the low price of $32.99, the per person cost of about $2 makes this masterpiece a steal.
Among this amazing spread of combinations consists roasted chicken & provolone, ham & Swiss, and roast beef & cheddar cheese, all served on Kirkland signature croissants, with side spreads of Dijon mayo and basil garlic mayo. This endless combination of flavors will leave no one wanting at your next event. But don't just take our word for it — Reddit users have been raving about the Croissant Sandwich Platter. The croissants are praised for their flaky and buttery texture, providing the perfect canvas for the delicious fillings. The generous portion size and mouthwatering flavors have earned this platter high acclaim among Costco customers, solidifying its reputation as a must-have for any occasion. Don't forget to visit the deli kiosk to order this platter 24 hours in advance.