Every Costco Party Platter, Ranked

Known for its warehouse-style stores and remarkable savings, the retail giant Costco has been making waves in the shopping industry for decades. And, when it comes to hosting a memorable event, the company has your back. Whether you're organizing a backyard summer BBQ, a birthday party, or even the big game, the retailer provides a hassle-free solution.

The Party Platters in particular have gained a reputation for their quality and variety, ensuring that there's something to please every palate. From savory options to sweet indulgences, the store's platter and tray selections cover a wide range of party favorites. While some are already prepared and ready for sale, there are a few of the larger options that must be ordered 24 to 48 hours in advance at the deli kiosk and picked up conveniently on the day of your event.

With so many options to choose from and such variety between locations, it can be overwhelming to decide which party platters are worth the hype. Fear not! We've embarked on a mission to rank Costco's party platters from worst to first, ensuring that you know exactly which platters deserve a place on your event menu. Join us as we unveil the mysteries of Costco, and explore each platter in detail, from flavors and prices to crowd-pleasing potential.