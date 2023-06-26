Costco's Custom Cake Ordering System Is Unexpectedly Archaic

If the thought of walking into Costco and ordering a cake daunts you, you might be surprised to find that the ordering process is actually pretty easy.

According to Insider, to order a cake, the first thing you need to do is make a trip to your local Costco and head over to the bakery section. Here, you'll notice what looks like a bulletin board hanging over a white box. This is the cake kiosk, where you'll place your order and send it off for the Costco bakers to work their magic.

At the cake kiosk, you'll find a paper form that looks like something from the doctor's office. To start, you'll need to choose what shape cake you want. Although NBC Bay Area reports that sheet cakes were once unavailable to order, they're now back, and you can choose between one of those or a round cake.

Next, you'll be able to choose whether you want a chocolate or white cake. Finally, you'll get to pick your design for the cake and write down any words you want the shop to add as decoration. Just make sure to be as clear as possible — according to the New York Post, Costco has a habit of taking things too literally sometimes, as they did with one customer who left a drawing of what they were looking for.

After you've filled out the form, just drop it in the slot on the kiosk. Two days later, you'll be able to come back and pick up your cake from the bakery.