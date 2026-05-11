13 Clever Ways To Use Up Leftover Roasted Vegetables

Roasted veggie sandwiches and wraps are already popular, so it's a no-brainer to make them with your leftovers. In fact, it usually takes a while to make these wraps and sandwiches, only because roasting vegetables is time-consuming. So, you're saving a step by using leftovers.

Keep your sandwich simple by just slathering the bread or tortilla with any kind of sauce (pesto is an amazing option), and then loading it with roasted vegetables. Or, crank it up by adding protein like chicken, steak, tofu, or anything else. Roasted veggies are also a great way to upgrade your usual ham sandwich.

Don't forget to top the veggies with glazes and cheese to further improve the flavor of your sandwich or wrap. Some simple options worth considering are balsamic glaze, honey, and sriracha if you like a little heat. A few types of cheese that pair well with roasted vegetables are goat cheese, provolone, and feta. You can also go for simpler varieties like cheddar, mozzarella, and good old American cheese. Truth be told, the sky's the limit with roasted veggie wraps and sandwiches, so go ahead and experiment as you'd like — the final dish will taste exceptional.