All You Need Is A Poached Egg To Turn Roasted Veggies Into Breakfast

When it's time to serve breakfast, all you need to turn your roasted vegetables from a side to a centerpiece is a poached egg. The internet is full of recipes for making poached eggs, so find a method that works for you, as there's more than one way to get the job done. The key, however, is to keep the heat on the stove low enough so that the poaching water doesn't boil, which will break your egg apart before it ever gets a chance to cook.

Once you have a poached egg or two ready to go, simply place them on top of your warm roasted vegetables and serve. The runny yolk will make its own creamy sauce to coat the vegetables, but if you want to take things to the next level, you could absolutely serve your veggies and eggs with a spoonful of homemade hollandaise sauce. Again, there are lots of recipes for hollandaise, and even if it's a weekday, you can actually have some ready in just one minute if you have a blender.

With recipes this easy, you can eat breakfast like you're out at a fancy brunch any day of the week. Just keep some roasted vegetables on hand in the fridge and you'll have breakfast ready in a flash, even on weekdays.