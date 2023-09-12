Amp Up Your Quiche With Mayo For The Smoothest Bite

While mayonnaise may not be part of the traditional ways to make quiche, it is an undeniably valuable addition. To make the filling as smooth as possible, whisk the mayonnaise in a bowl with the milk before you add the eggs. This ensures you're not overbeating the eggs. Some quiche recipes may even stretch to include half of a jar of mayonnaise, which will create a creamy texture. However, remember to keep track of how much salt you will include in the rest of the tart. If you're adding ingredients like cheese or bacon, these foods will raise the sodium levels in your quiche.

In a quiche Lorraine – where you can use heavy cream to create a richer flavor and a silkier texture — you can still add mayonnaise. Just be sure you do not ruin the delicate taste of the eggs with other rich ingredients. If you believe you've added too much mayonnaise, adding more of the other components is best to even it out. You could even try adding strong, acidic, or spicy flavors to cut through the mayonnaise flavor. Mustard or lemon would work well, depending on the other ingredients you add to the quiche.