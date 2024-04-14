12 Ways To Upgrade Your Ham Sandwich

You can't get more classic than a ham sandwich. It is meaty, usually cheesy, and makes a great lunch for eating at home, school, or on the go. It's so great, in fact, that people eat it very often, but that can lead to it becoming (I hate to say it) "boring." If you want to keep your ham sandwich from becoming monotonous, or if you just want to reignite your passion for this perfect panini, then I've got great news for you: There is a lot you can do to upgrade a ham sandwich.

You know, as Willem Dafoe would say in the popular Spiderman meme, I'm a bit of a ham sandwich expert myself. Ham is a lunch meat that is usually affordable and easy to get, so we always had it around my house growing up in a middle-class neighborhood in Kentucky. But eating the same ham sandwich every day is not very satisfying. So, I have spent years testing out variations of this traditional bag lunch entree and have come up with some ideas that will have you appreciating your humble ham sandwich all over again. Let's dig in.