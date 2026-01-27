This Aldi Pizza Costs Less Than $3, But I'd Pay Double
As someone who enjoys saving money on their grocery bill by shopping at Aldi, I am not one to say that I would pay more for something. But, there are always exceptions to that rule, and I happened to come across one of those exceptions somewhat recently. Mama Cozzi's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza is definitely one of the best Aldi freezer finds under $5, and I actually only paid $2.99 for it at my local store in Vineland, New Jersey. But truthfully? I would pay double that based on the portion size and quality you receive.
This French bread pizza is much better than any bagel bites or single serve frozen pizzas I have had from other stores. There is a beautiful French bread crust featuring robust buttery tones and faint hints of what I believe to be Italian seasoning strewn throughout an overall starchy flavor profile. Generous amounts of mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, and pepperoni adorn the crust to create a complex, multi-layered taste that sets my mouth to watering just thinking of it. Plus, you get two decently sized portions that can be transformed into four small servings if you wanted to do so. I have done this a few times when using these pizzas as an after-school snack for my children that I also get to indulge in.
Other Mama Cozzi's pizzas that I think are a good value
While nothing tops the French Bread Pepperoni Pizza from Mama Cozzi, everyone knows that shopping at Aldi means there is a good chance they will be sold out when you arrive at the store. I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to grab my favorite Emporium Selection Mozzarella Cheese Logs but found the box that they belong in to be empty. What then? Well, the good news is that Mama Cozzi's has two other personal sized pizza options I definitely recommend. They are not quite up to par with the French bread, but they are close.
Mama Cozzi's Italian Style Mini Pizzas are quite good and I think they represent a decent value, with each unique option costing $6.98 for three individually wrapped portions containing four mini pizzas. Truthfully, the servings are pretty generous here, too. I am not sure if they have other options, but I can personally vouch for the spinach and margherita options. The margherita mini pizzas are my favorite of the two.