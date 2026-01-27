This Aldi Pizza Costs Less Than $3, But I'd Pay Double

As someone who enjoys saving money on their grocery bill by shopping at Aldi, I am not one to say that I would pay more for something. But, there are always exceptions to that rule, and I happened to come across one of those exceptions somewhat recently. Mama Cozzi's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza is definitely one of the best Aldi freezer finds under $5, and I actually only paid $2.99 for it at my local store in Vineland, New Jersey. But truthfully? I would pay double that based on the portion size and quality you receive.

This French bread pizza is much better than any bagel bites or single serve frozen pizzas I have had from other stores. There is a beautiful French bread crust featuring robust buttery tones and faint hints of what I believe to be Italian seasoning strewn throughout an overall starchy flavor profile. Generous amounts of mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, and pepperoni adorn the crust to create a complex, multi-layered taste that sets my mouth to watering just thinking of it. Plus, you get two decently sized portions that can be transformed into four small servings if you wanted to do so. I have done this a few times when using these pizzas as an after-school snack for my children that I also get to indulge in.