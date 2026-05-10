11 Dollar Tree Chocolate Bars To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip
If you're on a budget or simply love saving money where you can, then it's important that you don't overlook Dollar Tree — especially when it comes to snacks and treats. Dollar Tree has plenty of great snacks that you should be looking out for in 2026 that will satisfy your salty and savory cravings. When it comes to sweet cravings, Dollar Tree has you covered there, too, with a wide range of chocolate bars for you to choose from. Really, chocolate lovers will have so much fun at Dollar Tree picking out which ones to buy next.
To help you know what some of the best chocolate options there are, we've compiled this list to make things a bit easier for you, so you'll know what to look out for next time you're at Dollar Tree. This list contains plenty of popular brands, beloved chocolate bars, and a few products that you may have not tried yet (but will be tempted to add to your cart).
Kinder Bueno Crispy Creamy Chocolate Bar
For a nutty, creamy chocolate bar option, you cannot go wrong with Kinder Bueno. Each bar consists of a super creamy hazelnut filling that is wrapped in a thin layer of wafer and an outer layer of milk chocolate, which also has a dark chocolate drizzle. It's great for anyone who prefers milk chocolate but loves having just a touch of dark chocolate in each bite. It is also great for anyone who loves a nutty chocolate bar but prefers the nuttiness to be creamy rather than crunchy. Each package comes with two Kinder Bueno bars, so you can even easily split it with a friend if you want.
Buy a two-count package of a Kinder Bueno chocolate bar at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Snickers Almond Chocolate Bar
Snickers is a classic candy bar — it's been around since 1930 and, interestingly, was named after a horse. It's the go-to candy bar for many nut lovers, thanks to its delicious combination of chocolate, nougat, caramel, and roasted peanuts. But if you're looking for a unique take on the well-known and beloved candy, then you should try the almond version of Snickers, which you can find at Dollar Tree. This version has the same components of the original, except it swaps out the roasted peanuts for almonds. So, whether you prefer the taste of almonds to peanuts, or you simply want to try something a little different, you'll definitely enjoy this variation of Snickers.
Buy the Snickers Almond chocolate bar from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar
Here's another variation of a classic candy bar: the Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme bar. The original Hershey's bar is delicious, of course, but the Cookies 'n' Creme version may be what you need when you want something a little extra decadent and sweet. Plus, you may just be a lover of all things cookies and cream, and, in that case, this candy bar is a must-buy. Enjoy it on its own or integrate it into a homemade dessert. For example, candy bars are one of the ingredient swaps we think you should use in place of chocolate chips for cookies, so you could use this candy to make a unique, upgraded version of a batch of chocolate chip cookies.
Buy the Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme candy bar from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Andes Crème de Menthe Snap Bar
If you're a lover of the classic combination of chocolate and mint, then you probably love Andes Crème de Menthe, which consists of chocolate with a mint-flavored center. You're probably used to the small, mini-sized Andes chocolates, which are great for when you just want a small treat. But if you ever wish that those small chocolates were bigger, then you need to buy this snap bar version of Andes Crème de Menthe from Dollar Tree. It essentially consists of four of the traditionally small Andes bars combined into one bigger candy bar. It's made to be easy to snap into pieces (hence the name), if you do ultimately feel like sharing.
Buy the Andes Crème de Menthe Snap Bar from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle Bars
Similar to Andes chocolates, you're probably used to Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffles in a small form — specifically, the super delicious round chocolate balls that come in a variety of flavors and corresponding colorful bag (and, by the way, we have ranked the nine best Lindt Lindor truffle flavors). But you also have the option to enjoy these truffles in the form of a chocolate bar — and Dollar Tree offers both the milk chocolate and the caramel flavors in the truffle bar form for you to indulge in.
Buy the Lindor Lindt truffle bar from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Almond Joy Candy Bar
Almond Joy is another classic candy bar that has been around for a while — and it has an iconic slogan ("sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don't") with a story behind it. If you're somehow unfamiliar, an Almond Joy consists of milk chocolate that is filled with coconut and whole almonds. It's essentially the nuttier version of Mounds (although that one is made with dark chocolate). So, if you love coconut, almonds, and chocolate, then you're going to love Almond Joys — and you can buy them for an affordable price at Dollar Tree.
Buy an Almond Joy candy bar from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Nestle 100 Grand Candy Bar
If you're a caramel lover, then you probably love the 100 grand candy bar from Nestlé. It consists of milk chocolate (complete with crispy crunchies infused into it) and a sweet caramel filling. It's plenty sweet, thanks to both the milk chocolate and the caramel, and it has a satisfying crunch to it. If this is what you're in the mood for, then you cannot go wrong with a 100 Grand bar.
Buy a Nestlé 100 Grand candy bar from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Beyoglu Dubaco Dubai Milk Chocolate Bar
Dubai-style chocolate has become increasingly popular lately, so it only makes sense that you would be able to find it at just about any grocery store, Dollar Tree included. (If you need to catch up on the trend, you can read our explainer on the viral Dubai chocolate bar.) This bar from Beyoglu contains everything that makes up a Dubai-style chocolate bar: pistachio filling and layered kadayif, which are wrapped up in a smooth milk chocolate.
Buy the Beyoglu Dubaco Dubai milk chocolate bar from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Nestlé Baby Ruth Candy Bar
A Baby Ruth candy bar is another tasty option for nut lovers — it contains dry roasted peanuts, caramel, and nougat, all wrapped in milk chocolate. Baby Ruth bars taste delicious when enjoyed on their own, but they also work really well in dessert recipes, such as our Baby Ruth salted caramel cookie sandwiches and our Baby Ruth turtle cheesecake milk shakes. Give one of these recipes a try when you want something even more decadent than a candy bar.
Buy a Nestlé Baby Ruth candy bar from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Twix Snickerdoodle Candy Bar
You cannot go wrong with a Twix bar — its combination of chocolate, caramel, and a crunchy cookie is simply irresistible. But if you want to try a fun and exciting variation of the bar, add one of these Twix snickerdoodle candy bars to your Dollar Tree cart. It has all of the yummy components of a regular Twix, along with one key addition: a cinnamon-sugar caramel swirl. If you love both Twix bars and snickerdoodle cookies, then this is probably your dream sweet treat, so run over to Dollar Tree to add it to your cart.
Buy the Twix Snickerdoodle candy bar from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Nestlé Crunch Chocolate Bar
For the last product on this list, we have one more classic candy bar: Crunch. If you love chocolate bars that don't have too much going on, then you probably love Crunch. It consists of just milk chocolate and crisped rice, so it's simple without being boring. The crisped rice brings in a satisfying crunch without overpowering the flavor of the milk chocolate, which remains the star of the show with this candy bar. Really, you cannot go wrong with a Crunch bar.
Buy a Nestlé Crunch chocolate bar from Dollar Tree for $1.50.