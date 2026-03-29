18 Dollar Tree Snacks To Look Out For In 2026

When it comes to affordability, Dollar Tree is hard to beat. The vast majority of its products cost just $1.50. With this in mind, it's the perfect spot to stock up on inexpensive snacks — especially since it offers a wide range of delicious options you've probably had before. In fact, the Dollar Tree food myth that you should stop believing is that it doesn't offer name-brand items. The chain actually offers plenty of name brands that you'll recognize, as well as some lesser-known brands that you may not have heard of but are still worth your time.

All that is to say, it's time to start looking for snacks at Dollar Tree. There are even some newly added items on the shelves (and online) that may grab your attention. To give you an idea of what the chain offers, we've compiled this list of snacks that you should look out for this year. The list includes plenty of delicious snack choices like nuts, popcorn, and chips. And for those who prefer their snacks to be on the sweeter side, there are a few tasty options in that category as well. Read on to see what you might want to add to your haul next time you're at Dollar Tree.