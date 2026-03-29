18 Dollar Tree Snacks To Look Out For In 2026
When it comes to affordability, Dollar Tree is hard to beat. The vast majority of its products cost just $1.50. With this in mind, it's the perfect spot to stock up on inexpensive snacks — especially since it offers a wide range of delicious options you've probably had before. In fact, the Dollar Tree food myth that you should stop believing is that it doesn't offer name-brand items. The chain actually offers plenty of name brands that you'll recognize, as well as some lesser-known brands that you may not have heard of but are still worth your time.
All that is to say, it's time to start looking for snacks at Dollar Tree. There are even some newly added items on the shelves (and online) that may grab your attention. To give you an idea of what the chain offers, we've compiled this list of snacks that you should look out for this year. The list includes plenty of delicious snack choices like nuts, popcorn, and chips. And for those who prefer their snacks to be on the sweeter side, there are a few tasty options in that category as well. Read on to see what you might want to add to your haul next time you're at Dollar Tree.
Herr's Creamy Dill Pickle Ripple Potato Chips
If you're in the mood for dill pickles, then you could go out and buy a jar of (what we think is) the absolute best store-bought dill pickle brand, Vlasic — or, you could buy this bag of Herr's creamy dill pickle ripple potato chips. These chips will give you all the tastiness of a dill pickle but in the form of a satisfyingly crunchy potato chip. Enjoy these chips on their own or use them as a side for your favorite burger or sandwich. Buy a 2½-ounce bag of Herr's Creamy Dill Pickle Ripple Potato Chips for $1.25.
Cretors Cheese and Caramel Popcorn Mix
If you love sweet popcorn and you love savory popcorn, grab yourself a bag of cheese and caramel popcorn mix from Cretors. This classic Chicago-style popcorn features a delicious blend of sweet, buttery caramel corn and salty, cheddar-coated popcorn. You can, of course, keep the bag for yourself, but it also works as a fantastic party snack to have around while hosting — in this case, you'll just need to make sure to grab a few bags because each bag is an individual portion. Buy a 1½-ounce bag of Cretors cheese and caramel popcorn mix for $1.25.
Golden Oreo Cakesters
As promised, there are also snack options for people with a sweet tooth. If you're a fan of Oreos, you've probably tried the Oreo Cakesters, which are essentially a cake-like, softer version of the cookie that we know and love. And now, you can buy a three-pack of the Golden Oreo Cakesters at Dollar Tree for just over a buck to snack on whenever you want a sweet treat. Buy the Golden Oreo Cakesters for $1.25.
Imperial Nuts Chocolate Honey Blend Snack
Anyone who loves a snack that's both salty and sweet should definitely check out this blend from Imperial Nuts. It contains honey-roasted peanuts, chocolate-covered cashews, dried cranberries, and banana chips. With this mix of ingredients, you can expect a crunchy, flavorful, nourishing, and satisfying blend. Each bag is a single serving, so it's easy to take with you on the go. And if you like this version, you can try other blends from Imperial Nuts, such as the berry yogurt blend and the sweet and savory bar mix. Grab a 2-ounce bag of the Imperial Nuts chocolate honey blend for $1.25.
SkinnyPop Popcorn
If you're looking for a satisfying treat that's on the healthier side, SkinnyPop popcorn is a delightful tried-and-true option. It has no artificial ingredients or preservatives, zero trans fat, and only 39 calories per cup (or 150 calories per 1-ounce bag). There are also only three ingredients: popcorn, sunflower oil, and salt. Buy a few of these bags to have around for when you want a light yet delicious snack. Buy a 1-ounce bag of SkinnyPop popcorn for $1.25.
Ritz Bits Cheese Pizza Flavored Cracker Sandwiches
This next snack combines two things that just about everybody loves: pizza and Ritz crackers. Ritz Bits — which are basically small sandwich snacks made from Ritz crackers — consist of two small crackers (seasoned with oregano and chili pepper) and a mozzarella cheese filling. In other words, it's like a mini, crunchy pizza in every bite. This snack may even inspire you to try out one of the ways you never thought to use Ritz crackers: Turn them into mini pizzas. Buy a 3-ounce bag of Ritz Bits cheese-flavored pizza crackers from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Pop Daddy Smoked Gouda Pretzel Sticks
If you love pretzels as a snack but want a more interesting version, look no further than these smoked Gouda pretzel sticks from Pop Daddy. These are cheesy, smoky, savory, and boldly flavorful, while still delivering the satisfying crunch we love about pretzel sticks. Enjoy these on their own or pair them with a fun dip, perhaps a pretzel-pairing classic mustard and cheese dip, or a caramelized onion dip. Pop Daddy also has pretzel sticks in other flavors that you can also find at Dollar Tree, such as Dutch apple pie for a sweeter option or Mexican sweet corn for another savory, smoky choice. Buy a 3-ounce bag of Pop Daddy smoked Gouda pretzel sticks for $1.25.
Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Sometimes a bag of potato chips is the only snack that can satiate you. For situations like this, you'll want to have a few bags of Cape Cod sweet mesquite barbecue kettle cooked potato chips in your pantry. These chips are full of flavor — the seasonings include tomato powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Plus, there's the delicious taste of mesquite smoke that solidifies these barbecue chips as one irresistible snack. (And we have a guide on what exactly mesquite tastes like, if you're unfamiliar). Buy a 2-ounce bag of Cape Cod sweet mesquite barbecue kettle cooked potato chips for $1.25.
White Castle Cheeseburger Castle Bites
Fans of White Castle need to buy a bag of these cheeseburger bites. Each bite is filled with beef, American cheese, and onions to give you a tasty cheeseburger experience in small, bite-sized pieces. Break these out of your freezer when you want a quick and easy snack that's a bit more substantial than, say, a bag of chips. These also work great as a fun party appetizer — they're sure to be a hit with your guests and keep them satisfied until dinner is ready. This may be the only snack on this list that costs more than $1.50, but it's well worth the extra few bucks (especially since it's a larger size snack than the rest of the items on this list). Buy a 16-ounce bag of the White Castle cheeseburger bites for $4.
Herr's Snickerdoodle Cookie Popcorn
If you prefer your popcorn on the sweeter side, this next snack is for you: Herr's snickerdoodle cookie-flavored popcorn. This snack has the airy lightness of popcorn with all the flavor of a snickerdoodle cookie — cinnamon and sugar are front and center. Buy a bag of these for when you want something sweet that isn't too heavy. And it may just make you want to bake your own batch of homemade soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies. Buy a 1½-ounce bag of Herr's Snickerdoodle Cookie Popcorn for $1.25.
Snyder's Honey Wheat Braided Pretzel Twists
Here's another pretzel option: Snyder's honey wheat braided pretzel twists. These twists are made with real honey and whole grain, so they're naturally satisfying and full of flavor. The honey gives you just the right amount of sweetness, providing the snack with a bit of a salty-sweet component, while the whole grain gives it a hearty feel. Plus, this snack comes in a bigger bag (and contains six servings) for the same low price as the other products on this list. Buy a 6-ounce bag of Snyder's Honey Wheat Braided Pretzel Twists for $1.25.
Planters Honey Roasted Cashews Tube
Planters is a well-known brand, so it may be your go-to option when it comes to nut snacks. If this is the case, you should know that Dollar Tree sells individually packaged tubes of Planters Honey Roasted Cashews. These tube-sized packages make it so easy to grab one of the go and ensure that you have a filling, delicious snack for later. So, next time you're at Dollar Tree, grab a handful of these packages to keep on hand for when you need a to-go snack. Buy a 1½-ounce tube of Planters Honey Roasted Cashews for $1.50.
Albanese Sour Mini Gummi Worms
Next up, we have a snack option for anyone who needs something sweet to munch on. Albanese sour mini gummi worms contain 12 assorted flavors: strawberry, cherry, lemon, mango, grape, green apple, watermelon, orange, pineapple, pink grapefruit, lime, and blue raspberry. This bag is bursting with delicious, fruity flavors that come in the form of satisfyingly sour gummies. As a bonus, these gummy worms are gluten-free, fat-free, and low in sodium, so you won't feel guilty when you grab a few. Each serving contains 14 grams of sugar (and there are three servings in the bag). Buy a 3½-ounce bag of Albanese sour mini gummi worms for $1.25.
Pop Daddy Jalapeno Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
Popcorn lovers, we've got another snack option for you: Pop Daddy's jalapeño cheddar flavored popcorn. This popcorn is savory, salty, a little bit spicy, and overall very flavorful and satisfying. This snack is perfect for when you want a more exciting bowl of popcorn — one that will leave you wanting more, so you should probably grab a few of these bags while you're at Dollar Tree. Buy a 2-ounce bag of Pop Daddy jalapeño cheddar flavored popcorn for $1.25.
Muffin King Blueberry Mini Muffins
For another sweet snack option that offers sustenance, you have to try these blueberry mini muffins from Muffin King. These muffins are soft, fluffy, and sweet — and they're sure to satisfy any pastry cravings that you may have. Since these muffins are in mini form, you can choose to enjoy as many or as few as you want, just a small sweet treat here and there throughout the day. Four muffins make a serving, and the bag comes with about 2½ servings (10 mini muffins included). Buy a bag of Muffin King blueberry mini muffins for $1.25.
Corn Nuts Kickin' Dill Pickle Flavored Corn Kernels
Here's a fun and unique snack for you to try out: Corn Nuts kickin' dill pickle corn kernels. This crunchy snack is savory, tangy, salty, and even has a kick of spiciness. A bag of these corn nuts is perfect for when you're in the mood for dill pickles but in a much crunchier — and even more flavorful — form. Keep a bag of these around for when this very specific craving strikes. Buy a 4-ounce bag of kickin' dill pickle Corn Nuts from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Nature's Garden Tropical Fruit Trail Mix
This fruity trail mix is one you'll want to have around at all times — the garden tropical fruit trail mix from Nature's Garden. This variety includes banana chips, raisins, dried pineapple, dried papaya, and coconut chips. There's plenty of crunch, sweetness, and flavor packed into this bag. Sure, you could always make your own trail mix — and we have plenty of easy trail mix recipes for snacking while on the go — but sometimes you just need to have a pre-made bag ready to go for when you need a quick and filling snack. Or add this version to your homemade batch for a little something extra. Each bag contains about 3½ servings. Buy a 4-ounce bag of Nature's Garden tropical fruit trail mix for $1.25.
Double Chocolate Crispy Minis
If you're in the mood for a super chocolatey snack, head over to Dollar Tree and grab a bag of Classic Cookie brand's double-chocolate crispy mini cookies. They're sweet, delectable, and have a satisfying crunch. Keep a bag of these around for when you need a chocolate fix. You can also set these out on a platter to serve as a delicious after-dinner treat at a party — your guests will love these chocolatey cookies, even if they're not homemade (and this way, you can focus all of your energy on the main course). Buy a 4-ounce bag of double chocolate crispy minis from Dollar Tree for $1.25.