Transform Your Spring Garden With These 10 Costco Fruit Trees

With spring getting into full swing, your garden is beginning to wake up from the winter cold. That means it's time to clean the plant beds of dead foliage and weeds, test the soil for proper nutrients, lay fresh fertilizer and mulch, and shop for new plants to add. If you didn't already plant fruit trees in your backyard during the fall, you can introduce several types during the spring instead. The best part is that you can order several citrus fruit tree varieties from Costco.

Whether you're looking for lemons, limes, mandarins, or oranges, Costco has multiple types of each. You can even get fruit trees that are less commonly seen in backyards — like grapefruit and pomelo — from the warehouse club. It's important to note that, for this list, Daily Meal focused on the saplings that customers rated 4 stars or higher.

Only available online, all of these citrus fruit trees can be grown in any outdoor space, and most of them can thrive in planters on balconies and patios. Just don't forget to consider the Hardiness Zone in which you live before you place your order. While many of these can thrive in the same zones, the specifics vary slightly from tree to tree. Also, keep in mind that Costco ships tree saplings to most U.S. states, but there are some exclusions (often Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas).