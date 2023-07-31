13 Mistakes To Avoid When Picking Your Own Fruit

Not much can top biting into a crisp apple or a perfectly juicy and ripe strawberry. When you pick the fruit yourself, there is something even more enjoyable and delicious about each and every bite. Picking your own fruit can help you feel good about supporting a local farm and cutting down on the resources needed to transport items across the country. Going to a field to pick blueberries, peaches, raspberries, or the other fruits you love is also a fun adventure that gets you up and moving (sharing the time with friends or family can be an added bonus).

However, while picking your own can provide you with fresh fruit at the peak of freshness and keep you stocked up for healthy snacks and meals, there are several common mistakes that you'll want to watch out for. Making one of these mistakes could have a negative impact on the overall picking experience, leave you with underripe, overripe, or otherwise not tasty produce, cause the fruit you pick to spoil before you get a chance to use it, and more.