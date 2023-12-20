The Science Behind Why Some Fruits Ripen After Picking And Some Don't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You certainly know ripe fruit when you see (and eat) it: Its skin is darker and flesh softer, there's a tantalizing smell, and the taste is sweeter and more expressive of its fruity essence. For this singular pleasure, you can thank a gaseous plant hormone called ethylene, which (together with other factors) induces the ripening process. You might also have noticed that some fruits (bananas, avocados, peaches, and the like) continue to ripen when you bring them home, while others (strawberries, blueberries, oranges, and so on) start to lose their freshness. This is because, at least from a ripening perspective, there are only two kinds of fruit: Climacteric, which will continue ripening after harvest, and non-climacteric, which won't.

In other words, if you (or your food producer) don't pick the ripest strawberries, blueberries, grapes, or cherries, there's nothing more you can do about it. They're non-climacteric and as soft and sweet as they'll get until it's compost time. Conversely, the reason you often see green bananas and rock-hard avocados in the store is that they're climacteric fruits; they need to survive commercial transportation and will ripen in your home (although maybe not necessarily on your timeline).