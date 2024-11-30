7 Healthiest Costco Prepared Foods To Eat And 7 Unhealthiest

Let's be real: When we go to Costco, we walk straight past the cut-price TVs and electronic goods, and head straight for the prepared food section. The big-box retailer is famous for its extensive prepared food selection, where you can grab some of the best-selling Costco food items at reasonable prices. So what's the catch? Well, some of these items really aren't that healthy.

Costco doesn't just go big on sizes — it can also go big on flavor. This tendency leads to a high amount of saturated fat and sodium in some of its prepared food items, which can push them into unhealthy territory. Conversely, there are a lot of Costco prepared foods which are remarkably wholesome, offering up not just low levels of sodium or fat but a wealth of healthy vegetables and good levels of vital nutrients like fiber. So, how do you tell which items are healthy, and which ones aren't? That's where we come in. We scoped out unhealthy Costco food items based primarily on their nutritional information and the presence of high amounts of saturated fat or sodium, and looked at healthy items that had lower levels of these additives. We put our findings in a handy list for you.