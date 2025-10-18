10 Costco Foods That Taste Like They're Homemade

You can call Costco a lot of things, but cozy isn't one of them. The store may evoke feelings of nostalgia and comfort for some people, but on the surface, each of its locations is a cavernous, brightly-lit hall with an industrial feel. It's not exactly the kind of place you go for a feeling of homeliness — and yet, somehow, it manages to evoke that in a fair amount of its foods. This hulking store has an impressive selection of fresh and prepared foods, and there's a range of must-have Costco deli items and fully made meals that make dishing up dinner a breeze. Somehow, a fair few of these items manage to avoid the processed, salty, somewhat anonymous taste that other store-bought goods have, and instead have a rustic, comforting flavor and taste.

As you might expect, Costco invests a lot of time in making its homestyle dishes taste like they were made in your own kitchen, and options like its mac and cheese or banana nut loaf feel like they just came out of the oven. It also does especially well with its pies and desserts, with its cheesecake, apple pie, and caramel apple strudel bites all having a decidedly homely taste. If you've ever had a hankering for home cooking without any of the effort, we've got you covered.