This Costco Prepared Food Is Packed With Protein

There are so many things to love about Costco — and the wide variety of prepared foods to choose from is one of them. There are so many options available that you might not even know about all of them, such as the underrated prepared foods you should be buying, like the fried chicken and waffles or the rotisserie chicken enchilada bake.

When buying prepared foods, one thing you'll want to keep in mind is the nutritional content. If it's on the unhealthy side, there's nothing wrong with enjoying it from time to time, but it's just good to keep in mind. And on the other hand, if one of the prepared foods is healthy, you'll definitely want to know that too, so that you can buy it as often as you'd like to help meet your nutritional goals. As we write about in our guide to the healthiest and unhealthiest prepared foods at Costco, the stuffed bell peppers are one of the best healthy options.

The Kirkland Signature stuffed bell peppers are filled with ground beef and rice in a tomato sauce, as well as a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese on top — in other words, it's as delicious as it is healthy. Each container comes with six halved stuffed bell peppers, with each half-stuffed pepper being a serving. This meal is quite healthy overall, but it's worth pointing out the protein content, specifically. Each stuffed pepper half contains a whopping 20 grams of protein.