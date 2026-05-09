10 Overpriced Pizza Chains That Seriously Aren't Worth It

Like pretty much every food item in the country, pizza has been getting more expensive in the last couple of years. Thanks to a combination of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor and packaging costs, what was once a reliably cheap meal has become pricier than a lot of people would want. And while certain chains like Domino's and Pizza Hut have been dubbed as "inflation-proof" (via NPR), customers have found that this isn't quite the case. The reality is that virtually every pizza chain around has had to keep up with the rising cost of everything by nudging up their prices, and people are starting to notice.

In some cases, though, it really feels like they've gone too far. Certain pizza chains now sell pies for way more than they used to just a few years ago, and diners are increasingly feeling that the price of their menu items doesn't adequately reflect their quality. As a result, chains like Papa John's, Round Table, and (you guessed it) Pizza Hut now simply don't feel worth it, even if they offer vouchers or offers that can bring down the price. Which are the worst offenders, though? Well, we've got them all right here.