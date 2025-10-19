10 Pizza Chains That Are Struggling To Stay Open

Who doesn't love pizza? Apparently, nobody — well, that's if the sheer number of pizza chains in the United States is anything to go by. Pizza feels like one of the safest bets you can make for a food business, and this has led to an endless string of pizza chains jostling for supremacy in what sometimes feels like an oversaturated market. Plus, for every titan like Domino's, Pizza Hut, and one pizza chain that we bet you didn't know is the biggest in the country, there are multiple restaurants that are struggling to keep the lights on. Running a pizza chain isn't as easy as it looks, and in 2025 there are tons of them that may soon go out of business.

While some struggling pizza chains are regional, others are a little bigger than you might think. Former big stars of the pizza scene like MOD Pizza and Pie Five have been clinging on by their fingertips in the last few years, due to rocky economic circumstances and fierce competition. Elsewhere, beloved long-time chains like Mary's Pizza Shack seem unable to keep up with a modern pace and seem an inch away from closing for good. You'd better hope that your favorite pizza joint isn't on this list, folks — otherwise, you may well be disappointed quite soon.