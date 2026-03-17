9 Frozen Pizza Brands Made With The Best Quality Ingredients

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We love frozen pizza as much as the next person, but you know what? It can be a real mixed bag. When frozen pizza is good, it feels like it's sent from heaven: A ready-made pie that sings with flavor, which is ready in just a few minutes and which feels almost as good as the kind you'd get from a restaurant. When it's bad, though, it's a cardboard-like affair that tastes of salt and very little else, with plasticky cheese and questionable meat. It's no wonder that there are a fair few pizzas you should just leave in the freezer. The good news, though, is that there are also loads of frozen pizza brands out there that actually care about their ingredients, and use the best ones they can to make their pies utterly delish.

These brands, and their pizzas, are also easy to find in your local store, and don't try to reinvent the wheel. Options like Home Run Inn, Newman's Own, and Amy's have made their name on using all-natural, well-sourced ingredients, which they then use to make pizzas at scale. Other, more artisanal choices, like Roberta's and Table 87, give you the experience of eating restaurant-quality pizza at home, with restaurant-quality ingredients included. For this article, we examined the ingredient lists of dozens of pizza brands, cross-referencing them with company policy, sourcing information, and customer and taste-tester reviews, to find those that put in the work with their ingredients.