9 Frozen Pizza Brands Made With The Best Quality Ingredients
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We love frozen pizza as much as the next person, but you know what? It can be a real mixed bag. When frozen pizza is good, it feels like it's sent from heaven: A ready-made pie that sings with flavor, which is ready in just a few minutes and which feels almost as good as the kind you'd get from a restaurant. When it's bad, though, it's a cardboard-like affair that tastes of salt and very little else, with plasticky cheese and questionable meat. It's no wonder that there are a fair few pizzas you should just leave in the freezer. The good news, though, is that there are also loads of frozen pizza brands out there that actually care about their ingredients, and use the best ones they can to make their pies utterly delish.
These brands, and their pizzas, are also easy to find in your local store, and don't try to reinvent the wheel. Options like Home Run Inn, Newman's Own, and Amy's have made their name on using all-natural, well-sourced ingredients, which they then use to make pizzas at scale. Other, more artisanal choices, like Roberta's and Table 87, give you the experience of eating restaurant-quality pizza at home, with restaurant-quality ingredients included. For this article, we examined the ingredient lists of dozens of pizza brands, cross-referencing them with company policy, sourcing information, and customer and taste-tester reviews, to find those that put in the work with their ingredients.
1. Amy's
If you've ever taken even a passing interest in which frozen food brands prioritize quality at every turn, then you've likely stumbled across Amy's before. If not, the quality of its frozen pizza and the ingredients it uses will likely pique your interest. Amy's has built its entire image on offering frozen meals made with organic, non-GMO ingredients. It has a clear investment in rigorous sourcing and quality, and uses whole ingredients wherever possible, all in the pursuit of great-tasting dishes. Amy's also takes a hands-on approach to its food production. Its pizzas, for instance, are made by hand instead of by machine. We love that personal approach, and while some Amy's canned soups might not be the healthiest, its pizzas aren't too bad at all.
The ingredient lists for Amy's staple pizza offerings, like its classic Cheese Pizza and Veggie Combo, fully demonstrate how much it cares about these products. You won't find any weird-sounding additives or preservatives here, but instead a collection of organic ingredients, like extra virgin olive oil, honey, fire-roasted bell peppers, and part-skim mozzarella cheese. Amy's also uses organic unbleached wheat flour for its crust, a chemical-free base that's naturally aged. Throw in the wide availability of its products, and Amy's is a great choice for a weeknight pizza.
2. California Pizza Kitchen
When a restaurant releases a frozen version of its food, it had better be good and feel like the kind of quality you'd expect when dining out. Thankfully, California Pizza Kitchen has managed to get things right with its frozen pizza line. Although CPK's frozen pizzas are manufactured and sold by Nestlé, the two brands are in constant conversation with each other to ensure that the products are of the highest quality possible. That starts with the ingredients used. California Pizza Kitchen's frozen pizzas all bear what it calls its "Real Ingredient Promise," which is exactly what it sounds like: Every 'za is made with nothing but natural ingredients, including 100% real cheese and a preservative-free crust.
A glance at the ingredient lists for its pizzas confirms this. In its Crispy Thin Crust Margherita Pizza, you've got components like vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, and basil. Its Six Cheese Neapolitan-Inspired Crust Frozen Pizza, meanwhile, isn't made with mystery dairy, but with real ricotta and smoked gouda. It may be a mainstream, freezer-aisle version of a restaurant dish, but it gets things just right.
3. Rao's
If you know tomato sauce, you likely know Rao's. The brand's jarred tomato sauce is famous far and wide for being one of the best-tasting options out there, and for being made with simple ingredients that exude quality. Rao's sauces are made with southern Italian tomatoes and Italian olive oil, with absolutely no undesirable additives included: All you're getting is the real thing. It carries that philosophy over to its frozen pizzas, which share the same simplicity. Rao's Made for Home Brick Oven Five Cheese Frozen Pizza, for example, is made with whole-milk mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, and provolone, which make up the majority of its short, legible ingredient list.
As always, though, the important part is how things taste, and bite by bite, Rao's frozen pizzas have a quality flavor, thanks to their great ingredients. Its mozzarella gets particularly high marks for its creaminess and full taste (and, of course, for that all-important cheese pull). Rao's doesn't hold back on its toppings, either: These pizzas feel generous. Grab some alongside your monthly stockpile of Rao's sauce, and we don't think you'll be disappointed.
4. Di Fara
Di Fara is a relative newcomer to the frozen pizza world, but it brings with it decades of experience in delivering quality. These frozen pies come from the pizzeria of the same name in New York, which has been operating since 1965 and is lauded by many as making some of the best slices in the city. Di Fara's name was built on using great ingredients in its food, with its tomatoes and mozzarella sourced directly from Italy, and its frozen pizzas feature that same vibe. The super-short ingredient lists on its freezer-bound 'zas feature whole ingredients like heavy cream, extra virgin olive oil, Parmesan, and deactivated durum wheat sourdough. Oh, and did we mention that you can get them in major supermarkets?
The proof's in the taste, though, and luckily, the flavor of Di Fara's frozen pizzas confirms that their ingredients sing with quality. The Vodka Sauce Pizza is a particular winner, and almost doesn't feel like a frozen pizza at all, a testament to its freshness and how much work has gone into making it feel worth its cost. "Top tier frozen pizza," said one customer review over on the Target website. "Vodka sauce is surprisingly good quality, and the crust is similar to what you'd get in a restaurant." It might not have the same allure as waiting in line for a fresh slice, but when you don't have to leave your house for pizzeria-quality food, it's nothing short of a win.
5. Newman's Own
Newman's Own is a brand on a mission. The food company, founded by Paul Newman and most famous for its salad dressings, seeks to create ready-to-eat items that are simultaneously high-quality and have a charitable benefit, with an ethically minded approach to food production that's evident in its rigorous ingredient sourcing. Its frozen pizzas are evidence of all this: Newman's Own pizzas skip any artificial flavors or unnecessary additives, and are instead made from premium, recognizable ingredients. In products like its Sourdough Crust Five Cheese Pizza and its Sourdough Crust Uncured Pepperoni & Ricotta Pizza, you'll find whole-milk mozzarella, uncured meat that's free of nitrites or nitrates, and simply-constructed tomato sauce. It all feels delightfully wholesome.
Beyond that, Newman's Own frozen pizzas don't try to mask the simplicity of their ingredients with a load of salt or added fats. Its products are, instead, moderate in terms of sodium when compared to other brands. Not only does this give you confidence that you're making a nutritionally minded choice, but it also speaks to the brand's confidence in the flavor and quality of its ingredients, letting their quality shine through.
6. Banza
Banza's pizzas may not be the cheapest out there, but you get what you pay for — and if you're looking for a gluten-free option that uses genuinely quality ingredients, you won't find much better. Banza invests heavily in the quality of its products, starting with its chickpea bases. The chickpeas it uses are grown primarily in central Montana by family-operated Flat Acre Farms, and processed in the state before being shipped to California for manufacturing. Notably, Banza's chickpea-based products have received a rare CleanScan certification from The Detox Project, which verifies that they have no identifiable levels of over 400 pesticides or of glyphosate. It's all natural, baby.
Banza's commitment to quality in its frozen pizzas doesn't just extend to its chickpeas, either. The rest of the ingredients in its pizzas are natural, whole, and recognizable: Its Margherita is a delightfully simple affair, made from a relatively plain (but no less tasty) chickpea base, real mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, tomatoes, basil, and a tomato sauce flavored with date powder. It's nutritious, and perhaps most importantly, it doesn't taste like some of those other mealy gluten-free options available today, which are often constructed with a thousand different starches. Banza's pizzas are definitely worth tracking down.
7. Home Run Inn
We love it when a relatively mainstream frozen pizza is actually made with love. This is the case with Home Run Inn, a frozen pie that customers rave about and that you can find in your local Walmart. Although it's not a budget option, the quality of its ingredients justifies the price. Home Run Inn has clearly invested heavily in the premium nature of its pizza ingredients. Its tomatoes are sourced from Modesto, California, and turned into sauce within two hours of harvest, and its mozzarella is filler-free and shredded daily, while the sausage is prepared in-house to a family recipe. Oh, and there are no nitrates or nitrites added to the meat, either. This is an all-natural pizza option that hits the spot, and its ingredient lists are short and easy to read. We love that.
Customers do too. It's one thing to have quality ingredients, but they actually have to taste quality, too — and people are generally in agreement that Home Run Inn's products beat the rest. "I am pleasantly surprised by the quality, taste, and price of this product," said one review of its Classic Crust Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza on Walmart's website. "It is affordable and reasonably priced and has a similar quality to the take-out pizzas the national chains offer." Who are we to argue with that?
8. Table 87
Table 87 is one of a new wave of frozen pizza suppliers that bring their products to market directly from the source — a physical restaurant. These so-called "coal oven frozen pizzas" were created by the Brooklyn pizzeria of the same name, and their fortunes were boosted when founder Thomas Cucco appeared on "Shark Tank," in a bid to bring his innovative product to a wider audience. Well, that worked, and now, Table 87's pizzas are a firm favorite, not least because they offer restaurant-quality slices in the comfort of your home.
Here's how it works: Table 87 pizzas are hand-made in-store, with the same ingredients that you'd get if you were ordering one fresh (we're talking real mozzarella, tomatoes, grana cheese, and basil). The pizzas are then vacuum-sealed and frozen before being shipped out. Naturally, this hands-on approach means that Table 87's pizzas are a lot more expensive than other brands, but you really do get what you pay for here. Some have found that it's a worthy rival to freshly made pizza, which is quite the compliment for something dug from the depths of your freezer.
9. Roberta's
You've got frozen pizza, and then you've got Roberta's frozen pizza. These pies are an offshoot product of the famous Brooklyn pizzeria (also named Roberta's, in case you were wondering), which has been churning out 'zas since 2008, and making a brisk trade while doing so. Now, this restaurant has taken its pizzas nationwide, offering frozen versions through its website and third-party platforms like Goldbelly. These are genuine, wood-fired pizzas that are made in Roberta's before being flash-chilled and packed up in dry ice. As a result, you're getting actual restaurant-quality at home, with premium ingredients to boot. When Beyoncé and Jay-Z are fans, you know that it's good.
As for those ingredients, they're pretty impressive. Grab its Baby Sinclair pizza, and you'll be greeted with ingredients like lacinato kale, Calabrian chilies, and real sourdough. Its Original pizza is made with aged provolone and fresh mozzarella, while its margherita has barely any ingredients at all — only the basics. Naturally, all of this comes at a cost, and Roberta's is one of the most expensive frozen pizzas out there. However, if you want restaurant pizza and can't bear to drive to your local pizzeria, this is the next best thing.
Methodology
In an article about frozen pizza brands made with quality ingredients, you have to start in one place, and one place alone: The ingredient list. We gathered all of the biggest names in the frozen pizza world and looked at the ingredient lists for multiple products in each one. Any pizzas that had unnecessarily long ingredient lists or nutritional information, artificial flavors, additives, preservatives, or fillers were struck off the list. Instead, we picked those that have short, simple lists of ingredients that everyone knows and wants on their pizzas.
Then, we made sure that these ingredients were actually good-quality by looking at each company's available sourcing information. We prioritized manufacturers that were open and honest about where they got their ingredients from, and clearly took pride in them, as well as those making commitments to ethical or organic sourcing. Finally, we considered how all of this quality revealed itself in the sheer flavor of each pizza, looking at taste tests and customer reviews to confirm that these really were the best of the best.