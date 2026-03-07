The 10 Best Pizza Buffets Across America
There was a time when fast-food buffets were all the rage. In the latter half of the 20th century, America's rising zeal for buffet-style dining spilled over into fast food chains, and suddenly, everyone was offering them. The likes of KFC (which still has buffet locations) and Wendy's started to serve their food in an all-you-can-eat format, and pizza joints got in on the action too: Places like Pizza Hut began to dish out their 'zas on big old tables, where you could grab slices to your heart's content. However, while most fast food cuisines and businesses generally reverted back to an ordering model, pizza buffets remained popular. Today, you can still find a lot of them scattered across the United States, and honestly? Some of them are pretty awesome.
The best pizza buffets strike a balance of great quality to reasonable price. Pizza isn't expensive to make, after all, so it shouldn't be expensive to eat — and buffets like Jolly's Pizza in Ohio and Dempsey's Pizza in South Carolina understand the importance of keeping things cheap, while still offering a good selection. Other pizza buffets, like Pizza-Rio in Tennessee, offer a twist on the classic experience, mixing up their service style to feel fresh. For this article, we looked at dozens of buffets across the country and compiled those that had glowing official and customer reviews across the board. Ready to find your new favorite restaurant?
1. New York Pizza Plus, Florida
You'd be hard-pressed to find an incredible pizza buffet in New York, but if you're happy to travel South, then you can find one that delivers New York-style pizzas that hit the spot. New York Pizza Plus, in Alachua, Florida, is a local favorite thanks to its lunchtime pizza buffet. Available every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this buffet dishes up all the classics, with its pizzas hand-tossed and delivering a beautifully crunchy crust, and prepared in a load of different styles for your delectation. Don't fancy pizza? No problem. You can also get your fill of its selection of pastas and other hot dishes, like tilapia and beef and mushrooms, as well as its fresh salads.
It's no shocker that this place is beloved by its customers, who frequently praise its buffet's variety and freshness, and most importantly, the sheer flavor of the food. "Kudos to the owner and his chefs — a delight to the palate," said one Google Review following a detailed breakdown of each dish. Service is also a real highlight at New York Pizza Plus: The staff are friendly and attentive, creating a great atmosphere. We know where we'll be having lunch next time we're down Florida way.
2. Jolly's Pizza, North Royalton, Ohio
This pizzeria is Jolly by name, and jolly by nature. Jolly's Pizza, in North Royalton, Ohio, feels like the kind of place where you settle in for the evening and check in with all the locals. The restaurant clearly makes a big effort to create an experience that stands out from your standard grab-and-go pizzeria: Mario Kart tournaments are all just part of the fun, and the ingratiating staff make you want to come back time and time again.
That's all before you get to its pizza buffet, which frankly rocks. Its Tuesday dinner buffet costs just $9.99 for adults (and $3.99 for kids), and its Friday lunch buffet is the same price. Unlimited pizza for that price? We'll take it! Alongside its pizza is a selection of boneless wings and breadsticks that you can get your fill of. It's a buffet deal that customers right feel is worth the money. "Jolly's Pizza in my opinion is one of the greatest pizza places to go to," said a customer on Google Reviews, who concluded that it "has the best buffet around North Royalton." We'd go so far as to say that it's one of the best deals in the country.
3. Mountain Mike's Pizza, multiple locations
It takes a lot for a pizza buffet chain to become one of the best places out there to eat, but Mountain Mike's has nailed it. This chain has hundreds of locations, and we can't help but feel that its success has been driven by its excellent all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet, which dishes up both classics and specialty pizzas alongside its salad stations. Despite its scale, Mountain Mike's still has a clear eye on the quality of its pizzas, using freshly rolled dough and whole milk mozzarella. Oh, and that curly pepperoni? It's to die for.
You're likely to get a good lunch at most Mountain Mike's Pizza locations, but if you want our top tip, its Atascadero, California, branch is the place to be. This restaurant is clearly doing something right: It was voted the best pizza buffet in North San Luis Obispo County in both 2023 and 2024 by Atascadero News, and its customers repeatedly praise its service standards and its delicious food. Unlike a lot of other pizza buffets, which have congealed cheese and burnt dough, these 'zas feel fresh every time. That's what we like to hear, Mountain Mike's.
4. Beau Jo's, Denver
Looking for a pizza buffet with a difference? Then you need to head to Beau Jo's. This Colorado-based pizza chain has made a name for itself with its Colorado-style pizza, a variation on the form that's distinguished by its huge, puffy, honey-flavored crusts and mountains of toppings, which make these pies weigh several pounds apiece. It's a unique pizza experience, and at Beau Jo's, you can enjoy it in buffet form at its Denver branch, which runs a lunchtime buffet during the week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet costs just $14 a head, and if you're a University of Denver student (and can show a valid ID), it'll set you back just 10 bucks.
We think that's a bit of a steal, and customers definitely agree. "Very good pizza as always, and their weekday pizza buffet is a great deal," said a Google Review, which then went on to praise the attentiveness of the staff. Others have highlighted the cleanliness of Denver's Beau Jo branch, and given how messy some buffets can get (especially those based around cheese), this is a real plus. Just make sure you're going when you're hungry — those pizzas are pretty big.
5. Pizza-Rio, Tennessee
We love it when a pizza buffet finds a way to mix it up. Pizza-Rio has done just that. This restaurant is an all-you-can-eat experience that brings the food straight to your table, using the rodizio style that Brazilian barbecue restaurants like Fogo de Chão have made increasingly popular in the U.S. It's a touch more expensive than other pizza buffets (adults pay either $32.50 or $28.50, depending on the amount of appetizers you want), but you definitely get what you pay for. The waiters rotate 16 pizzas around Pizza-Rio's dining room, with classics like pepperoni and mushroom mixed in with gourmet options like strogonoff de frango (which combines chicken stroganoff and potato sticks) and picanha com alho (picanha mixed with garlic-infused olive oil). There are also five dessert pizzas. We're completely and utterly sold.
As you might expect, its customers are too. Pizza-Rio Patrons frequently praise the superb quality of its food and its service, with pretty much everything on the menu nailing it, including those dessert pizzas. It also has a slightly more upmarket vibe that people really warm to: This is the kind of all-you-can-eat experience that feels classy, not messy. Above all, though, it's the uniqueness of the dining style that keeps people coming back. This one's not to be missed.
6. Dempsey's Pizza, Clinton, South Carolina
There are pizza buffets, and then there's Dampsey's Pizza. This Clinton, South Carolina, restaurant has long been known as one of the best pizza buffets around, and while it doesn't try to reinvent the wheel, it does what it does very well. The buffet at Dempsey's is just $11.99 for adults, and for that price, you get unlimited pizza, pasta, lasagna, soup, and salad. Importantly, where so many other pizza buffets are only open at lunch, Dempsey's is an all-day affair: You can eat there until 9 p.m.
A local favorite in Clinton for decades, Dempsey's continues to win customers with its excellent pizzas. "Popped in to the infamous Dempsey's Pizza today (finally) since moving back here a couple weeks ago," said one customer on Google Reviews, adding, "I can definitely see why this place is always packed."
Dempsey's focus on making its buffet the best it can be is clear, and its servers feel genuinely invested in doing that as well. When a restaurant has a 4.6 average rating on TripAdvisor and a 4.7 average on Google Reviews (out of over 2,800 individual scores), you know it's doing something right.
7. Star Pizza, Houston
Star Pizza is far from the biggest pizza chain out there: It only has three locations, all of them in the Houston area, but it proves that sometimes, good things really do come in small packages — even in Texas. This convivial pizza place serves a lunch buffet on Tuesdays and Fridays across its restaurants, and those in the know are well aware that it's one of the best there is. "My coworker and I stopped in for the lunch buffet at Star Pizza, and it was sensational from start to finish," said a particularly positive Google Review (just one of many), which went on to praise the freshness of its food. The ingredients it uses feel high-quality, it has enough selection to satisfy the hungry masses, and the service is top-notch.
The only downside to Star Pizza's buffet is that it's only open for a couple of hours: You only have from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy it, two days a week. However, at $14 a head, it's a great way to cap off a busy week without spending the earth, or to give yourself a Tuesday treat. Once you've eaten, stick around for its Happy Hour, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and grab yourself a $4 beer. Hey, you might as well make a day of it.
8. Parton's Pizza, Fort Worth
At their very best, pizza buffets nail a combination of nostalgia and genuine quality: They should feel like they did when you were a kid, but have pizzas that are good enough for a discerning adult palate. Parton's Pizza gets this right on both fronts. America is home to plenty of hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and this one has been slinging out pizzas since 1968. It's got an authentic, old-school feel to it that almost seems unchanged since its opening. However, that doesn't mean that its pizza isn't absolutely excellent: Its thin, crispy crusts are on-point time and time again, and they're accompanied by friendly, family-style service that makes you feel right at home.
As well as the star of the show (the ever-revolving pizzas, that is), the buffet at Parton's also has an impressive salad bar. Next to this bar is a selection of choice desserts that customers can't get enough of. Try the banana pudding — you won't regret it. Just make sure you leave room for one final slice of pizza, because it really is that good. "As many people, we have had [a lot] of different pizzas in our lives. This is honestly the best we've had," said a customer on Google Reviews, before urging people to give Parton's a shot. We don't need telling twice.
9. Papa Passero's, Chicago
You get a lot for your money at Papa Passero's. This Chicago restaurant goes big on its buffet offer, which runs at lunchtime from Monday to Friday, and at dinner from Monday to Thursday. No matter when you eat, it's $13.99 a head, and for that price, you get access to a pretty wild amount of food. Depending on the day, you can find hot dogs, Italian beef, chicken, pasta, fajitas, BBQ wings, meatballs, hot pockets, Italian sausage, and a host of salads next to its pizzas. It's an exceptionally hearty place to eat, and everything's done right. Oh, and it's got an arcade for your kids, once they get bored with all the food (leaving you in peace to carry on chowing down).
With all of those options, it's no surprise that it's such a hit with locals, who often make repeat trips thanks to its family-friendly nature and good price. Hey, you have to find a way to try all of those different dishes, right? Luckily, too, it doesn't get distracted from its core offer. People love the pizza at Papa Passero's, and for many, it's a go-to. If we lived in the area, we'd probably feel the same.
10. Cavanaugh Pizza, Fort Smith, Arkansas
Tucked away in Fort Smith, Arkansas, is Cavanaugh Pizza, a local joint that's been making pies for well over 40 years. By our judgment, it's probably the best value for money pizza buffet around. Whether you're going for lunch or dinner, the buffet at Cavanaugh Pizza will set you back just $9.99. For that price, you get access to nine different pizzas, including cheeseburger and chicken bacon ranch options that sound frankly out of this world. If you want to just stick to the salad bar, it's only $6.99 per head. Where else can you find a deal like that?
When a restaurant keeps its prices this low, you may worry about that being a bad sign for its quality — luckily, Cavanaugh Pizza doesn't skimp, and customers say that its taste-to-cost ratio is just right. "Buffet is better than most. Great price for what you get," confirmed a Google Review. "Service excellent. Kept buffet fully stocked. Killer variety." Others have highlighted that the buffet contains little extra touches like pasta dishes and a Mexican casserole that's definitely worth the trip. If you're not sold by now, then here's the crowning touch: Draft beer at Cavanaugh Pizza is just $3. Need we say more?
