The 10 Best Pizza Buffets Across America

There was a time when fast-food buffets were all the rage. In the latter half of the 20th century, America's rising zeal for buffet-style dining spilled over into fast food chains, and suddenly, everyone was offering them. The likes of KFC (which still has buffet locations) and Wendy's started to serve their food in an all-you-can-eat format, and pizza joints got in on the action too: Places like Pizza Hut began to dish out their 'zas on big old tables, where you could grab slices to your heart's content. However, while most fast food cuisines and businesses generally reverted back to an ordering model, pizza buffets remained popular. Today, you can still find a lot of them scattered across the United States, and honestly? Some of them are pretty awesome.

The best pizza buffets strike a balance of great quality to reasonable price. Pizza isn't expensive to make, after all, so it shouldn't be expensive to eat — and buffets like Jolly's Pizza in Ohio and Dempsey's Pizza in South Carolina understand the importance of keeping things cheap, while still offering a good selection. Other pizza buffets, like Pizza-Rio in Tennessee, offer a twist on the classic experience, mixing up their service style to feel fresh. For this article, we looked at dozens of buffets across the country and compiled those that had glowing official and customer reviews across the board. Ready to find your new favorite restaurant?